OHP Investigating Deadly Multi-Vehicle Collision In Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Sand Springs man died of injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night.

The collision happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of West 21st Street South and South 49th West Avenue.

Troopers said three people were injured in the collision.

The driver of a Mazda van, identified as 76-year-old Tommy Hynes, was transported to St. John Hospital by EMSA in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 10 p.m.

The passenger in Hynes' vehicle was taken to the hospital with head injuries. The driver of a second vehicle suffered trunk injuries.

OHP is still investigating the cause of and what led to the collision.