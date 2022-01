DeWitt, N.Y. — The salad bar at Scotch ‘N Sirloin is no more. No explanation was given as to why, but it appeared to be the gravest concern amongst the waitstaff during our recent Saturday evening visit. Employees who came by our tables, and others within earshot, repeatedly apologized for its departure. Service is a team activity at the restaurant, so we saw a variety of faces, none of whom were aware if we had been informed.

