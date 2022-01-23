Taxi driver repairs 'dangerous' Denbighshire pavement

A community that fears someone could be killed after a footpath fell into disrepair has taken matters into its own hands. The path along the A525 at Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd, Denbighshire, is so overgrown and narrow, walkers have said they feel "vulnerable". Taxi driver Jozsef Vass has been weeding...
Taxi fares could rise in Harrogate after councillors backed drivers' calls for an increase to help cover fuel costs and a drop in earnings. The 5% rise proposal comes after some drivers said they'd been badly hit by increasing costs. If approved, Harrogate would become the 14th most expensive council...
A "reckless" driver who reached speeds of over 100mph and drove directly into oncoming traffic as he tried to evade police has been jailed for a year. Saif Ghalib, 22, was identified as an uninsured driver on the M66 on 18 December but refused to stop for officers, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
NEW YORK - Jeffrey Deneroff bought his car 9 years ago with just over 20-thousand miles on it. "It’s a car I bought that if I bought today it’d probably be 2.5 to 3 times the price," Deneroff said. So that’s why instead of selling and buying new...
Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
A bus has crashed into a shop in east London, injuring 19 people including schoolchildren.Witnesses told of hearing a “big bang” as the double decker mounted the pavement and ploughed into an end-of-terrace repairs shop in Highams Park, Chingford. Three children and two adults were taken to hospital, including the bus driver, who was trapped in his cab following the crash. Another 14 people were treated at the scene by paramedics, London Ambulance Service said.Police, paramedics and firefighter were called to Selwyn Avenue at about 8.20am on Monday.Video and images from the scene show the front of a shop...
Users of self-driving cars should be given immunity from a wide range of road crimes, Britain’s law commissions have said. The Law Commission for England and Wales and the Scottish Law Commission have suggested drivers should not face prosecution for a range of motoring offences, such as dangerous driving and jumping red lights. They argue the driver should be re-defined as a “user-in-charge”, who would have different legal responsibilities.The commissions propose the creation of an Automated Vehicles Act to reflect the “profound legal consequences” of self-driving cars. Under the re-written rules, the person in the driving seat would not be...
Police are investigating whether hunts across England risked public safety and illegally blocked roads at Boxing Day meets.A dossier of evidence details claims that in 10 places, from Yorkshire to Cornwall, hunts caused traffic jams or near-misses involving people and animals.The document, seen by The Independent and based on reports submitted by hunt opponents around the country, says organisers in many places failed to ask for road-closure permits for 27 December.Boxing Day hunts were held two days after Christmas because Boxing Day fell on a Sunday.By law, organisers of any event that blocks a road must apply for permission...
A man stopped by police told officers he had been driving with no licence or insurance for more than 70 years. While on patrol, police pulled over the man near Tesco Extra, in Bulwell, Nottingham, on Wednesday evening. Officers said the driver - born in 1938 - told them he...
More than £500,000 will be spent raising awareness of changes to the Highway Code following concerns that many drivers do not know it is being revamped.The Department of Transport said its road safety offshoot Think! will launch a communications drive in mid-February to ensure “road-users across the country understand their responsibilities”.The Highway Code, which contains advice and rules for people on Britain’s roads, is set to be updated from this weekend to provide more protection for vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.An AA survey of more than 13,700 drivers conducted earlier this month indicated that 33% were unaware...
A missing walker was forced to shelter under a huge boulder in 100mph winds while on a walk to Britain's second highest mountain. The 32-year-old woman from Edinburgh set out from the Cairngorm ski centre, near Aviemore, on Wednesday to make the 11-mile (17km) trek to Ben Macdui. In freezing...
Four people had to be rescued after getting stuck in a cave in a coastal cliff face in Kent. The group were trapped in the remains of an old tunnel in St Margaret's Bay near Dover. Coastguard teams from Deal, Folkestone and Langdon Bay were called out just after 20:00...
A UK local authority is introducing bollards made from sugar cane as part of its sustainability pledge.Hampshire County Council is trialling the plant-based bollards to save cash and reduce carbon costs.The ‘non-crete’ bollards are low carbon because they are not made of concrete and they do not have the associated carbon costs in terms of manufacturing. A key constituent of concrete is cement, and the cement industry is responsible for around 7-8 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions.The council says the new polymer-based bollards are resilient, and if struck they do not splinter and should not disrupt the foundation...
An 89-year-old man has died in hospital one week after he was involved in a crash in North Ayrshire The man was driving a red Kia Venga on the B780 near Dalry on January 17 when he was in a crash with a white Vauxhall Insignia at about 3.40pm.The crash happened near the road’s junction with the B784.The elderly man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where he died on Sunday.Police Scotland said his family have been made aware and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash...
An injured swan had to be rescued after it made its way on to the tracks at a station in west London causing hours of delays.Rush-hour commuters had their journeys disrupted on Monday after the swan blocked two trains on the tracks at South Acton station.Nicola Cilliers, 43, and her partner Steve Fraser called the RSPCA after they spotted the bird at around 5.30pm from the window of her flat overlooking the station.She told the PA news agency: “At first, we thought it was rather funny seeing a swan on the tracks holding up a train and then two...
Two teenagers have been found dead near a town in Dorset. The male and female, said to be in their late teens, were found near Bridport shortly after 10:00 GMT on Tuesday. Dorset Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner had been notified. The force, which said...
A man has been killed in a road crash in Co Meath, gardai has said.The man, aged in his 20s, was the driver of a car when it crashed on the L5068 at Knockcommon in Slane at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.The man was treated at the scene by paramedics but was later pronounced dead.His body was removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post mortem will take place.There were no other passengers in the car and no other injuries were reported by gardai.The L5068 remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators.Gardai said that local diversions are in place.Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them.Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100. Read More Two arrested in Manchester over Texas synagogue stand-offElderly pedestrian dies after being hit by vanChildren and young teenagers keep Covid infection levels high
An elderly man has died in a crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire The 74-year-old, from Aberdeen, was driving a blue Volkswagen T-Roc car when he collided with a white curtain sided HGV at the Tipperty junction, near Ellon, at about 5.20pm on Tuesday.Emergency services attended but the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.Two passengers in the Volkswagen, both women, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for injuries.UPDATE❗️⌚️20:15#A90 CLOSED⛔️The A90 remains CLOSED southbound at Tipperty due to a serious RTC.Please use diversion: https://t.co/SIcLhfPyYV and expect longer than normal journey times.@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel @ARL_AWPR pic.twitter.com/lRMEEc9QWp— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland)...
An 81-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a van.The incident happened on the A803 Main Street in Linlithgow Bridge at around 6.20pm on Tuesday.Police said the elderly pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.The 54-year-old woman driving the van, a black Volkswagen Transporter, was not injured.A pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in West Lothian.The incident happened around 6.20pm on Tuesday, 25 January on the A803 Main Street in Linlithgow Bridge.Full statement: https://t.co/muGjxwtQnt pic.twitter.com/whXlTkgsdm— West Lothian Police (@WestLothPolice) January 26, 2022Police are appealing...
Police have apologised after cars were damaged with a stinger it was using to try to intercept a suspect vehicle. Suffolk Police officers were using the device - a strip of spikes designed to puncture tyres - on the A14 near Newmarket at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday. But vibrations...
