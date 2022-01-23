ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Melvin J. House

Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 4 days ago
FULTON – Melvin J. “Mel” House, age 85 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Rome, New York. Son of the late Arthur and Irene House....

