Winter weather advisory in place as snow moves in for some counties

PITTSBURGH — A quick moving clipper system will bring snow to the area Sunday. Look for on-and-off snow showers through the day. Accumulation will be around 1″-3″. Snowfall closer to the 3″ mark will be mainly north and west of Pittsburgh, with lighter amounts south of Interstate 70. Roads will be cold enough for snow to stick, and just a light coating of snow can create slippery roads. Make sure to use caution and bundle up before heading out, because temperatures will remain in the 20s today with wind chills in the teens.

The next chance of snow will come Monday late afternoon/evening into early Tuesday. Snowfall is likely to be around 1″ into Tuesday morning. Behind this system expect a shot of very cold air for the middle part of the week: overnight lows will be in the single digits! Stay safe in the snow and cold this week!

