St. Mary’s Co Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Easton MD after chase

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 4 days ago
Easton, MD- A woman(32-years-old) wanted on attempted murder charges in St. Mary’s County is at Shock Trauma in Baltimore, MD.

According to information from the Easton Police Department, the suspect was spotted by police in Seaford, DE, and began to speed away. The chase left Sussex County(DE) before going through Caroline(MD) and Talbot Counties(MD) ending at Route 50 and Goldsborough Street in Easton MD.

“As the suspect approached the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, Talbot County Deputies deployed stop sticks, which the suspect drove over, causing all four tires to deflate. The suspect’s vehicle eventually came to a stop in the center of the intersection of Rt. 50 and Matthewstown Rd.

As Easton Police Officers approached the suspect, she displayed a handgun and pointed it at her head. Officers retreated and began to negotiate with the suspect.

After several minutes, the suspect shot herself in the upper torso. Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures,” the Easton Police Department Press Release stated.

The suspect is currently at Shock Trauma in Baltimore, MD. Easton Police say they will not release the name until they know her condition. The investigation is ongoing with assistance from Easton Police, Talbot, Caroline, and St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Maryland State Police and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

We have also reached out to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the suspect.

