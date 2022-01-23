ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Yet another project seeks to free Rio's favelas from crime groups

By Louis GENOT, Carl DE SOUZA, CARL DE SOUZA
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGcQl_0dtVSbLb00
Some 1,300 police swept through the Jacarezinho slum, with about 90,000 inhabitants, where 28 people were killed last May in the deadliest security raid in Rio's history /AFP/File

After repeated failures to free its crime-ridden favelas from the grip of gangs and militia, Rio de Janeiro state has launched a controversial new security and social project, but skepticism is rife.

Observers fear the project -- a combination of increased security and social projects that will initially focus on only two of Rio's 1,000-odd slums -- is nothing but a public relations exercise in an election year.

It started Wednesday in the Jacarezinho and Muzema favelas with a massive demonstration of force that left residents cowering behind closed doors.

Some 1,300 police swept through Jacarezinho, with some 90,000 inhabitants, where 28 people were killed last May in the deadliest security raid in Rio's history.

In the city's north, Jacarezinho is considered a bastion of the Comando Vermelho (red commando), one of Brazil's biggest drugs-trafficking gangs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OT5MB_0dtVSbLb00
Terrified residents holed up at home while heavily-armed men patrolled alleys lined with dilapidated constructions and nests of electrical wires that sometimes reach to the ground /AFP/File

On Wednesday, terrified residents holed up at home while heavily armed men patrolled alleys lined with dilapidated constructions and nests of electrical wires that sometimes reach to the ground.

More police were sent to Muzema, whose residents live under the yoke of paramilitary militias which extort fuel and internet access from them.

In June 2019, 24 people died in this western part of Rio when two illegally constructed buildings collapsed.

- 'Reconquer' territory -

The massive operation, which Rio state governor Claudio Castro said was aimed at "reconquering" neighborhoods from criminals, caught everyone -- including Mayor Eduardo Paes, by surprise.

He said he learned of it "the night before."

On Saturday, three days after the deployment, Castro announced the state would spend 500 million reais (about $90 million) in the coming weeks to address social problems in Jacarezinho and Muzema.

It was part of a program dubbed "Integrated City," which he said had as its aim "to reconquer the territory and return it to its rightful owners: the people of these favelas."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcNKQ_0dtVSbLb00
The government plans to spend 500 million real (about $90 million) in the coming weeks to address social problems in the Jacarezinho and Muzema favelas /AFP/File

Castro promised efforts to improve sewerage systems, introduce social and educational programs and erect sports and cultural centers.

Work on other favelas would start once the revitalization effort in Jacarezinho and Muzema was "functioning fully," the governor said.

As part of the project, the government would offer 30 million reais in micro-credits to residents to spare them having to borrow from criminal groups at usurious rates.

Young mothers aged 16-30 would receive an allocation of 300 reais per month to boost financial independence.

- Not new -

"It may sound like a new program, but weâve actually had several experiences of favela (security) occupations," said Lidiane Malanquini of the NGO Redes da Mare, based in the Mare slum.

"What worries me is that this model has historically not promoted security in the favelas," she told AFP.

For Cecilia Olliveira, director of Fogo Cruzado, a digital platform that tracks shootings in Rio, the announcement brought "more questions than answers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mw8Qr_0dtVSbLb00
Brazil goes to the polls in October for general elections, including to elect state governors and assemblies /AFP/File

"What does it mean to 'function fully'?" she asked.

"And is it really feasible to extend this program to all favelas?"

Jacarezinho and Muzema are two of about a thousand favelas housing over a quarter of Rio city's 6.7 million inhabitants.

For Julita Lemgruber, coordinator of the Center for Research on Security and Citizenship (Cesec) at Candido Mendes University, "Integrated City" was nothing but a "media show."

Brazil goes to the polls in October for general elections, including to elect state governors and assemblies.

"I do not expect anything from this program, because there has been no consultation with the inhabitants," Lemgruber told AFP.

She said she feared a repeat of a similar security and social project, dubbed UPP, launched in 2008 by then-governor Sergio Cabral, who has been in prison since 2016 for corruption.

She cites the example of the Complexo do Alemao favela cluster, left with a massive cable car installation but with residents still lacking basic services.

"When the announcement was made, the tender had already taken place. But many residents said: 'We need so much here, there is not even a sewer.' No one asked them," Lemgruber said.

The UPP initially claimed a reduction of violence in 40 favelas, but the situation soon deteriorated again, particularly after the financial crisis that hit the state after hosting the 2016 Olympic Games.

Added Malanquini: "The people directly affected, the residents of favelas, were not consulted.

"It is not a new thing -- the government does not listen to the black and slum population."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Rio de Janeiro police move to regain control of some favelas

Some 1,200 police officers were deployed to Rio de Janeiro’s working-class Jacarezinho neighborhood and its surroundings early Wednesday, marking the start of a state effort seeking to “reclaim territory,” authorities said. It remains unclear how the program will differ from a prior initiative along similar lines. The operation, which began at dawn, is part of a permanent effort to increase police presence and improve services in at least two favelas, Jacarezinho and Muzema, according to Rio state's Gov. Claúdio Castro. More details will be released on Jan. 22, Castro said on his social media.“We have started a great process...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Rio police occupy favelas in new push to combat gangs

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Hundreds of heavily-armed police occupied the Jacarezinho neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday morning in a renewed effort to bring security and public services to “favela” slums dominated by gangs of drug dealers, authorities said. Governor Claudio Castro said the operation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Police deploy in Rio to retake gang-controlled favelas

Some 1,200 heavily armed military police launched an operation Wednesday to wrench control of Rio de Janeiro's slums from drug gangs, starting with the notorious Jacarezinho favela where residents took cover. Jacarezinho was the scene last May of reportedly the deadliest police operation in Rio's history. It left 28 people dead, prompting the UN to call for an "impartial" investigation into claims of summary executions. The shantytown of some 90,000 inhabitants, according to community leaders, is considered a stronghold of the Comando Vermelho (Red Commando) criminal group. "The (Rio) state government began a territorial recovery in the Jacarezinho community. Surrounding communities will also be occupied," the military police said on Twitter, with photos of black-clad officers patrolling the streets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eduardo Paes
AFP

Rio vows to revitalize two crime-racked slums

The governor of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state announced plans Saturday for massive investments aimed at revitalizing two long crime-infested slum districts.  The announcement came just three days after 1,300 police swept through the Jacarezinho and Muzema favelas in a "reconquering" operation that authorities said aimed to wrest control back from organized crime groups.
AMERICAS
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader’s wife reveals photos of elaborate tunnel ‘escape’ network in backyard

The estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Tasha Adams, has shared images of Mr Rhodes’ “training hole” for his planned “elaborate” network of escape tunnels he allegedly was working to construct in his backyard. A federal judge cited testimony from Ms Adams concerning the tunnels on Wednesday in a court order in which Mr Rhodes was denied bond. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, as well as other crimes, in connection to his activities surrounding the insurrection on 6 January last year.“Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Cocaine shipped to U.S. inside old TV leads to man's arrest

Providence, Rhode Island — A Rhode Island man accused of taking possession of more than a kilogram of cocaine that had been shipped from Colombia inside an old television has been detained by federal authorities, federal prosecutors said Monday. Jomar Cruz-Aponte, 25, of Pawtucket, is charged with conspiracy to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Favela#Afp File After
BBC

Family who died in freezing cold by US-Canada border identified

Canadian authorities believe the deaths of four Indian nationals found steps away from the Canada-US border are connected to a human smuggling scheme. Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold near Manitoba, Canada. Temperatures dropped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pangolin kidnapped and held to ransom in Congo amid fears of ‘new trend’ in wildlife crime

An endangered pangolin has been taken hostage by a group of rebels in the the Democratic Republic of Congo who sent a ransom request to conservationists for the animal’s release.It sparks fears that the kidnap could lead to a trend in using wildlife as bargaining power, the activists negotiating with the kidnappers are attempting to rescue the pangolin without payment.“This is something new and alarming,” Adams Cassinga, founder of Conserv Congo, said after “proof of life” photographs of the prized animal were sent to community conservationists. “If we pay them, then we are doomed, the whole park and all the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Brazil
thecentersquare.com

Retired border agent: Record amount of fentanyl confiscated in 2021 'only tip of iceberg'

(The Center Square) – While U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and Texas Department of Public Safety officers seized record amounts of narcotics at the southern border last year, it’s only the tip of the iceberg, a retired Border Patrol agent running for Congress says. Far more illicit drugs and illegal weapons are entering the U.S. than are being seized, he said.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

'Small' oil leak off Peru coast amid crude spill cleanup

A "relatively small" oil leak has been registered at a refinery off the Peruvian coast just 10 days after a major crude spill that workers are still battling to clean up, authorities said Wednesday. The oil escaped Tuesday during work on an underwater pipeline of the La Pampilla refinery owned by Spanish energy giant Repsol, the environment ministry said. The Osinergmin supervisory agency said "an estimated volume of eight barrels of crude oil (almost 1,300 liters, 343 gallons) was recorded and brought under control." The leak happened, it said, during an "operation to remove remnant crude" from the pipeline as part of an investigation into what occurred during the first spill on January 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy