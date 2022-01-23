ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

A social media app just for 'females' intentionally excludes trans women — and some say its face-recognition AI discriminates against women of color, too

By Connor Perrett
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wepxr_0dtVSHtB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07NajV_0dtVSHtB00
Screenshots of "Giggle" on the Apple App Store.

Apple App Store

  • A bright pink social media app designed for women uses facial recognition to ban men.
  • New users take a selfie and artificial intelligence decides if they're male or female.
  • Trans women are banned, and some reviews say the app misidentifies women of color as men.

An app marketed towards "females" has faced a barrage of online criticism for excluding transgender women with its use of artificial intelligence.

Giggle, which first launched in early 2020, according to The Verge, uses facial recognition to determine if new users are male or female.

"The way the app works is when you install it, you have to take a picture of yourself and it uses AI to analyze your face," said Jenny, a 23-year-old trans woman from California. "And if it decides you're a woman, it will let you in. If it decides you're a man, it will reject you. But if it rejects you, you can just submit another picture."

Giggle's founder and CEO, Sall Grover, has brashly pushed back against online criticism, including claims that the app uses technology that has failed to properly identify women of color, while publicly embracing an ideology that's considered harmful to trans people.

"This particular combination of gender categorization and facial recognition and race is something that we absolutely know is a problem," Casey Fiesler, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder who studies technology ethics, told Insider.

The issue, however, has gone beyond the platform's questionable AI practices. Grover, who has embraced being called a "TERF" — trans-exclusionary radical feminist — told Insider that she decided to exclude trans women from the platform once trans activists began using it.

According to Giggle's website , the app sends a new user's selfie to the facial-recognition AI company Kairos, which analyzes the photo.

"Through computer vision and deep learning, they recognise females in videos, photos, and the real world," according to Giggle. If the Kairos AI is 95% certain the person is female, the person is allowed to create an account, Giggle says. Kairos did not return Insider's request for comment.

Grover said in a December tweet in the wake of the controversy that the app would be temporarily removed from the Google app store after the company was targeted with negative reviews by people she described in a tweet as "male" and "trolls."

The app was restored to Google Play in January and has remained available on the App Store. Neither Apple nor Google returned Insider's requests for comment about whether the app violated any policies.

Trans people sounded the alarm about Giggle on social media in December

Victoria Morris, a 27-year-old trans woman from Orlando, Florida, said she first heard of Giggle while browsing trans Reddit forums.

Morris, who said she had downloaded the app but was never able to get it to work, tweeted in early December about the slew of negative reviews Giggle received on the App Store. The tweet, which was shared more than 4,000 times, showcased negative reviews claiming the app looked for "euro-centric facial features," excluded Black women, and even verified cisgender men.

Jenny, who requested her last name be withheld over safety concerns, told Insider "it was pretty easy to get past the filter" when she and her friends first tried to install Giggle about two years ago.

"Sometimes it took a few tries, but it would eventually work," she said.

She re-downloaded the platform late last year when she saw people were discussing it on social media.

But once she got on Giggle, Jenny said she saw posts in the general discussion section from people who were talking about trans people in "disparaging ways."

After Jenny tweeted about joining Giggle on December 9, another Twitter user tagged Grover in the tweet, claiming Jenny was "transgressing women's boundaries" by using the app. In response, Grover replied "Sorted" with a heart emoji.

Shortly after, Jenny said her Giggle app stopped working. She said she didn't receive any formal notice her account had been terminated beyond the tweet from the Giggle CEO.

Artificial intelligence, like the one used by Giggle, has a history of issues around race

Giggle has also faced criticism for failing to recognize faces that don't appear to be white.

Fieseler, the University of Colorado at Boulder professor, said research has shown the type of facial analysis used by Giggle has led to instances of racism because the technology often works better on lighter skin tones.

"It works best for white men and worse for Black women and progressively worse the darker woman's skin is in terms of correctly classifying gender. That's just something that we know," she said.

In 2019, Joy Buolamwini, a researcher at the M.I.T. Media Lab, in a study found that Kairos' technology misgendered darker-skinned females 22.5% of the time, according to a report from The New York Times . Melissa Doval, the then-CEO of Kairos, told the Times it had made changes to its algorithm following the research to improve its accuracy.

Morris said Giggle "seemed like it was harming both trans women and also a lot of women of color or that don't have the Eurocentric features that the app is really designed for."

"We just know that these systems are imperfect," Fieseler said. "So if you're using them for gatekeeping, there's going to be errors and there's likely going to be systematic errors around race in particular."

Grover denied that the platform's AI prevented women of color from using it. If Giggle improperly rejects someone, a prospective user should contact the company to have the problem rectified, Grover told Insider in an email.

"Women of every race are not just welcome on Giggle, women of every race are on Giggle," Grover said.

Trans women were initially allowed on Giggle but were later banned by Grover

Grover, who lives in Australia, said she and her mother had the idea to create Giggle after they shared "many glasses of rose."

"We wanted a place where women could go to help each other," she said in an email. "A female space, in the palm of their hand. Where women could find support, connection and a refuge amongst other women no matter where they were or what they were doing."

Grover declined to say how many employees work at Giggle but she said "a team of women" work on the app's onboarding process.

In current marketing materials on its social media channels and on its website, Giggle claims to be a space for "females" rather than a space for "women." This is intentional, Grover said, adding that "the word 'woman' has been so heavily appropriated" that "clarification feels necessary."

Grover said she decided to exclude trans women from Giggle after some trans women posted threats against TERFs on the app.

"There was an orchestrated - albeit failed - attempt to get Giggle removed from the App Store and Google Play. There was some media attention, all of which called me a TERF and Giggle, Transphobic," she said.

Thereafter, she said she researched trans and "radical feminist" communities and decided that trans women should be excluded from her app.

TERF ideology is harmful to trans people, advocates say

As Vox reported , the term TERF, which labels individuals who exclude trans women from their feminism, originated in the 1970s, but gained traction online beginning in the early 2000s.

Many women who expose such ideology have rejected it, claiming the term a slur, instead adopting the moniker "gender-critical" feminists, unlike Grover.

"These are words that are thrown at women, on a daily basis, who stand up for our own hard-won sex-based rights," Grover said. "What am I supposed to do? Cower and give up my own rights? No. Never going to happen. You get over it, move on and keep going."

Advocates for the trans community say such TERF ideology creates real-world harm for trans people. In addition to advocating for the exclusion of trans women from women's spaces, TERFs have also historically advocated against access to gender-affirming care for trans people, as Insider's Canela López reported .

Nearly all of Grover's posts to Twitter mention trans people or biological sex. In a December 31 tweet she wrote: "I'd rather be shrill and knowledgeable than be so arrogantly ignorant about something so simple like the immutable binary of biological sex."

In a January 6 tweet, she came to the defense of "Harry Potter'' author J.K. Rowling , who has likewise been labeled a TERF for her views about trans people .

Morris, who tweeted about Giggle in December, said she never had any interactions with Grover, but said Grover shared a tweet that called her a "beggar" after she posted a link to a fundraiser for gender-affirming surgery.

In at least one other social media post, however, Grover appeared to inform trans users via Twitter they'd been booted from Giggle, as she had with Jenny.

"Your account has been removed. Thank you for making it very easy for us to do so," Grover said in a December 9 tweet after two trans women said they had been allowed on Giggle.

Jenny said Grover on December 10 shared a collage of tweets from Jenny and her friends. Jenny said she viewed this as her "making fun" of them for calling out the Giggle app for attempting, and failing, to exclude trans women.

In the December 10 tweet, Grover wrote, "it's just not healthy to be this angry over female spaces."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 80

Theory
4d ago

Trans should create their own space and stop trying to appropriate women's spaces. Trans are imposters not women. Trans can never know what it "feels like" to be a woman because they are not women.

Reply(2)
95
Lynn Blankenship
4d ago

Trans Women are NOT WOMEN. They can NEVER Experience being a REAL WOMAN.

Reply(11)
83
Damon Tolliver
3d ago

It’s probably to discuss female issues. Since trans women are not female they have no say in female issues.

Reply
18
Related
The Independent

‘Female only’ app criticised as ‘transphobic’ and ‘racist’ after AI software denies some women

A social media app created for “females only” and its founder are facing criticism and accusations of transphobia and racism after trans women and women of colour reported being denied access by the facial recognition software.Giggle was launched by CEO and founder Sall Grover in 2020, according to The Verge, with the platform’s frequently asked questions page describing it as a platform that “connects girls in a private and secure manner for many different purposes”.According to the website, these purposes range from finding roommates to bonding over a social cause or receiving emotional support.To ensure that the app is a...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Twitter ignored its own rules to verify kickboxer who said women should ‘bear some responsibility’ for being raped

Twitter verified the account of an infamous kickboxer it had already banned, as the social media company appeared to ignore its own rules.Andrew Tate, who controversially said that women should “bear some responsibility” for being raped, has used at least three accounts on the platform. Twitter explicitly bans people with suspended accounts from creating new ones to circumvent those restrictions. When Mr Tate made a new account, however, he was not suspended but instead verified - suggesting that Twitter was completely aware of Mr Tate’s identity when he created the new account and broke the social media site’s rules.Mr Tate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
pghcitypaper.com

Facial feminization surgeries for trans women now covered by UPMC

As of this year, UPMC is the first health insurer in the Pittsburgh area to cover medically necessary facial feminization surgery for trans women. FFS describes a set of surgeries including hairline lowering, jaw reduction, rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgery designed to make one’s face more feminine. “It is the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Conversation U.S.

On dating apps, does it really empower women to compel them to make the first move?

Heterosexual dating conventions have long held that men make the first move: first to flirt, first to ask out on a date, first to propose. What if the roles were reversed? That’s what one dating app, Bumble, has tried to do. Bumble brands itself as a feminist dating app that’s designed to empower women. According to Bumble’s website, the app was developed to “challenge the antiquated rules of dating” by requiring those who identify as women to initiate communication with men they match with. With over 100 million users as of 2020, Bumble is one of the most popular dating apps on the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Women Of Color#Women And Men#Trans Men#Trans Rights#Smart Phone#Ios#Racism#The Apple App Store#Verge
POZ

A Majority of Transgender Women With HIV Are Undetectable

Over two decades, more than 80% of transgender women living with HIV had ever received HIV care, more than 70% were currently in care and more than 60% had an undetectable viral load, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published in the journal AIDS. There were not enough data on trans men to do a similar analysis for that population.
HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
SFGate

After California politician dies of COVID, a battle breaks out on her husband's Facebook page

Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, has died at age 46 after contracting COVID-19. Ben Chapman, chairman of the Greater Costa Mesa Republicans, tweeted Monday, “My heart is broken and I'm in tears. I lost a dear friend to Covid complications. I love you @KellyErnby! You’ve been nothing but an inspiration to many of us here in Orange County."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
Essence

A Lawmaker Calling Her 'Black Friend' 'Hostile And Unpleasant' Is Peak Weaponized Victimhood

In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
POLITICS
Distractify

'Pushin P' Is Now a Viral Trend on TikTok, but What Does the Phrase Mean?

Launching new music has never been a more confusing process than it is in 2022, when you can take advantage of a wide array of platforms to get discovered. Some of the most popular acts to launch in recent years have TikTok and other social media platforms to thank for their initial success. A new trend spreading wildly on the platform features a recently released track prominently, and many want to know what the track means.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
luxurylaunches.com

Elon Musk, the second-richest person on earth is haggling with a 19-year-old to stop stalking his private jet on Twitter for a measly $50,000.

Elon Musk is a creator! With Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, he aims to change how the world travels and lives. A while ago, Musk met with another creator, Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old but certainly didn’t like his creation and wanted the teenager to shut it down. Sweeney built a Twitter bot that tracks Musk’s private flights. The college freshman made a Twitter bot, @ElonJet, that follows the flight movements of the tech billionaire, who is worth $242 billion. Indeed, a security risk for the Space X founder, Musk, got in touch with Jack Sweeney over Twitter DM last fall.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Anti-vax leader urges people to drink their urine instead of get vaccine in latest wild conspiracy

Some Anti-vaxxers will do anything to avoid taking the coronavirus vaccine, including, reportedly, drinking their own urine. The Daily Beast reports that a prominent figure in the anti-Covid-19 community, Christopher Key – who calls himself the "Vaccine Police" – is now telling his followers to drink their own urine in order to cure themselves of Covid-19. As the highly transmissible Omicron variant tears through the country, it has largely been the unvaccinated who have become serious ill and who are filling hospital beds and dying on ventilators. For the vaccinated, a bout with Omicron, while unpleasant, is often mild...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

Business Insider

374K+
Followers
24K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy