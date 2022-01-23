Cooper family: 'Keep us in your prayers'

After dating a person for a while, you may be wondering when you should introduce him or her to your family. The answer to this question can be difficult as you may not be sure how your family will respond to your new love interest. However, with family gatherings and holiday events occurring throughout the year, you may want to spend a little time with both your partner and your family, and in order to do this, it may be essential for your partner and family members to get to know each other. So, when is the right time to introduce your new partner? Though the answer to this question might be different for everyone, here are some suggestions on how to figure out if the two of you are ready for this next step.

