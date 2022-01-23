ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Glance

By Sportradar
Cadillac News
 4 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at...

WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Senators 4-0

The Buffalo Sabres and Senators are back at it again in Ottawa, just a week after a 3-1 win for the blue and gold also inside Canadian Tire Centre. Making their returns to the lineup for Buffalo are Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) FS1 — New Mexico St. at San Diego St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL WOMEN'S) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPNU — South Carolina at Mississippi St. ESPNU — Tulsa at Wichita St. 10:30 p.m. FS1 — Nevada at UNLV. NBA BASKETBALL. 7:30 p.m. TNT — Washington at...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
Cadillac News

US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;32;10;17;-3;Sunshine and breezy;NW;14;46%;0%;2. Albuquerque, NM;54;31;44;24;Morning flurries;NNE;7;50%;50%;3. Anchorage, AK;35;16;23;19;Colder;NNE;10;66%;42%;0. Asheville, NC;52;26;40;19;Sunshine and cooler;E;8;60%;1%;3. Atlanta, GA;59;32;53;30;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;7;51%;1%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;44;24;31;22;Sunshine and colder;NNW;12;44%;1%;3. Austin,...
