NHL Glance

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;32;10;17;-3;Sunshine and breezy;NW;14;46%;0%;2. Albuquerque, NM;54;31;44;24;Morning flurries;NNE;7;50%;50%;3. Anchorage, AK;35;16;23;19;Colder;NNE;10;66%;42%;0. Asheville, NC;52;26;40;19;Sunshine and cooler;E;8;60%;1%;3. Atlanta, GA;59;32;53;30;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;7;51%;1%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;44;24;31;22;Sunshine and colder;NNW;12;44%;1%;3. Austin,...
Comments / 0