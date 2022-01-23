ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken says ‘a single additional Russian force’ entering Ukraine would trigger US response

By CNN Newsource
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Antony Blinken amplified his warning against a Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying “a single additional Russian force” entering Ukraine “in an aggressive way” would result in a severe response by the US and its allies. “If a single additional Russian force goes...

