Buccaneers elevate former Pitt State WR Brown to active roster ahead of playoff showdown with Rams

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURG, Kan. – Former Pittsburg State wide receiver John Brown is back on an NFL roster. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated Brown from their practice squad ahead of Sunday afternoon’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa...

