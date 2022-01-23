ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

Wellfleet Police Investigating Fatal Crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQIVY_0dtVRF5W00

WELLFLEET (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal crash in Wellfleet. It happened early Sunday morning in the area of Route 6 and Old Wharf Road.

Officers discovered the driver had been ejected and the car was laying on its side. Juliette Brown, 47, of Eastham, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the car

According to police, it appears the car left the northbound lane of Route 6 and rolled over, coming to a rest in a driveway. They also believe the crash occurred earlier but it wasn’t visible from Route 6 because it was dark. The car was discovered at daylight and reported to police.

Anyone who heard or witnessed the crash is asked to call Wellfleet Police at (508) 349-3702.

