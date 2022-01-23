ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 Cardinals player connections in Rams-Buccaneers playoff game

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFvhN_0dtVR6EE00

The Arizona Cardinals are not in the playoffs but some former players are. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams, who eliminated the Cardinals from the postseason on Monday, will face each other in the divisional round of the playoffs.

There are five former Cardinals players on the two rosters combined.

Of course, the Bucs’ coaching staff is loaded with former Cardinals coaches, as Bruce Arians, the winningest coach in Cardinals history, is the head coach there.

Check out the former Cardinals on these two playoff teams.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Rams OL Coleman Shelton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xpP3_0dtVR6EE00
C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Shelton spent time on Arizona’s practice squad in 2018 and then was with the team in the 2019 offseason. He has been with the Rams for three seasons and played in every game in 2021, starting twice.

Buccaneers WR John Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWJ91_0dtVR6EE00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Brown was added to the practice squad for the Bucs recently and was elevated to the active roster for the game.

He was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round in 2014 and played four seasons for them under head coach Bruce Arians, who is the head coach for the Bucs.

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEN6V_0dtVR6EE00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Gabbert is the Bucs’ backup quarterback. He was a backup for the Cardinals in 2017.

Bucs LB Kevin Minter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uxqp_0dtVR6EE00
 Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Minter was drafted by the Cardinals in 2013 and he played four seasons for Arizona. He has been with the Bucs four seasons and plays mostly special teams but has started games for them.

Bucs TE Darren Fells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yj7kj_0dtVR6EE00
(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Fells is on the practice squad so he will not play, but he played three seasons for the Cardinals from 2014-2016. He appeared in two games for the Bucs this season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blaine Gabbert#American Football#Rams Buccaneers#The Arizona Cardinals#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Los Angeles Rams#Cards Wire#Spotify#Rams Ol#Wr
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles. Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy