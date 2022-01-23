ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined over $12K for pompom touchdown celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has fined Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill over $12,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct following last Sunday’s Super Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hill was fined $12,875 after using a cheerleader’s pompoms to celebrate his touchdown, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

No flag was flown during the celebration.

Hill tweeted Saturday following the announcement “I didn’t see no letter in my locker doesn’t count.”

The moment came after Hill caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter.

Video shows Hill running into the end zone, then continuing out the back and toward the fans. He stopped in front of signage that read Chiefs Kingdom and simply stared at the cheering fans.

Mahomes vs. Allen: Is it the new Brady vs. Manning?

Then Hill decided to go rogue. He grabbed pompoms from a nearby Chiefs cheerleader and did an impromptu dance of his own.

Jodi Rosanbalm shared the video she captured of the moment Hill started dancing away on Facebook. See the video in the player above.

Hill seemed to be so wrapped up in the celebration, Mahomes had to drag him back to the field to continue the game.

The Chiefs Cheerleaders also tweeted a victory Monday picture of the celebration unfolding.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium Sunday evening to take on the Buffalo Bills come calling in the AFC Divisional Round . Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

