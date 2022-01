Aaron Rodgers has said he will take some time to weigh his options before making a decision on his playing future, but it may not be as much time as some expected. Rodgers spoke at length about his situation with the Green Bay Packers during his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He said his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst is in a very good place and that the two will have a “simple conversation” when Rodgers decides what he wants to do, whether it be remain with the Packers, ask for a trade or retire. That conversation will take place at some point before the free agency period begins in mid-March.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO