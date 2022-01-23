ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Loeb becomes oldest winner of WRC round in Monte Carlo

Connecticut Post
 4 days ago

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (AP) — Frenchman Sebastien Loeb became the oldest driver to win a world championship rally as he claimed his 80th overall win on Sunday following a tense duel between the two most successful drivers in the sport's history. Loeb, who will turn 48 next month,...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee switch focus to Birmingham 2022

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee both said the Commonwealth Games was their main focus this year after being named alongside Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell in Team England’s triathlon line-up.Birmingham 2022 takes place from July 28-August 8 and triathlon will be the first medal event on the programme at Sutton Park.Yee told the PA news agency: “We’re really fortunate to have the Commonwealth Games this year, I think it’s come at a good time, kind of continuing on from the Olympics last year and keeping a bit of that momentum.Team Announcement 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@jonny_brownlee, @sophiecoldwell, @georgiatb and @Lixsanyee have been named as...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rory McIlroy relishing return to familiar surroundings for Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy’s last appearance in the Dubai Desert Classic ended in huge frustration, but the two-time winner feels back in his comfort zone at Emirates Golf Club.McIlroy held a two-shot lead with eight holes to play in 2018, but bogeyed the 11th and 16th and three-putted the par-five 13th for par as China’s Li Haotong claimed the biggest win of his career.Asked his reaction at missing out on a first win since September 2016, McIlroy told European Tour Radio: “Yeah, p***** off. The competitor in me is very disappointed right now.”Despite missing out on victory four years ago, McIlroy has...
GOLF
Autosport Online

WRC Monte Carlo: The Good, the Bad and the battle of the GOATs

Top Performer - Sebastien Loeb and Isabelle Galmiche. After coming out on top in the battle of the WRC’s greatest of all-time, Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Isabelle Galmiche fully warrant the top performer status. At 47-years-old, even the nine-time champion questioned if he can still be competitive in brand...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Breen: A "bit surreal" to share Monte WRC podium with Ogier and Loeb

The M-Sport driver produced a measured drive to third at last weekend’s WRC season opener to kick off his 2022 campaign with a tidy haul of points. Competing in his first event as a full-time WRC driver for the Ford squad, the Irishman delivered a clever drive across the four days, electing not to be drawn into full attack mode all the time to ensure he brought the new Puma home 1m39s behind winner Loeb.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrc#Monte Carlo#Ireland#Monaco#Ap#Frenchman#Ford
The Independent

Max Verstappen and Red Bull relationship ‘worth more than any contract’

Christian Horner maintains Red Bull’s relationship with Max Verstappen is “worth more than any contract” after the team successfully helped the Belgian-Dutch driver to win the Formula 1 world championship.Since Daniel Ricciardo left at the end of 2018, Verstappen has been Red Bull’s priority, ahead of teammates such as Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and now Sergio Perez.And the 24-year-old has already confirmed his allegiance to Red Bull and hopes to extend their partnership for many more years since joining in 2016.“I said on the radio on the in-lap [in Abu Dhabi], I want to do this with this team...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Rallye Monte-Carlo Trailer

The 2022 WRC Season is here! With all-new hybrid cars and major driver changes, this is one not to be missed. Catch every moment on WRC+!
CARS
The Independent

‘I think he will be racing’: Jenson Button believes Lewis Hamilton will return to F1 for 2022 season

Lewis Hamilton has been backed to continue racing and secure a record-breaking eighth Formula One title by former McLaren team-mate Jenson Button.The future of the Mercedes driver remains uncertain after the controversial conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December which saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen win the championship on the final lap of the 2021 campaign.Race director Michael Masi received criticism after he was accused of bending the rules to allow a one-lap shootout and – while an FIA inquiry has been launched – it will not be made public until the eve of the 2022 season...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas into Australian Open semis after easing past Jannik Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas produced his best form of the Australian Open to defeat Jannik Sinner and reach the semi-finals.Tsitsipas came into the event with uncertainty over his form and fitness following elbow surgery and has come through some tight matches, especially his fourth-round victory over Taylor Fritz.Young Italian Sinner, seeded 11th, was expected to provide Tsitsipas with his biggest challenge of the fortnight but the Greek was in total control from the start and eased to a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory.Tsitsipas broke serve in Sinner’s first service game and needed only two hours and six minutes to wrap up the win.It is the third time in three years that the 23-year-old has made the last four and he will look to emulate his run at the French Open last summer, when he reached his first final before losing to Novak Djokovic. Read More Blind and low-vision fans benefiting from new technology at Australian OpenNick Kyrgios labelled ‘an absolute knob’ by doubles opponent at Australian OpenEngland are ‘pumped’ ahead of crucial Ashes Test, Heather Knight says
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy