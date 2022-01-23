ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bash pushes Blinken on why US hasn't sanctioned Russia yet

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Dana Bash asks Secretary of State Antony...

americanmilitarynews.com

US’ written response to Russia ‘isn’t about concession,’ Blinken says

The United States and NATO delivered coordinated written responses to Russia’s demands on Wednesday, laying out areas for potential cooperation in the latest bid to defuse tensions around Ukraine. The American document, which the government is not releasing publicly, “sets out a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose...
New York Post

A clear sign that Biden is going to let Iran go nuclear

US Deputy Special Envoy for Iran Richard Nephew and two other diplomats have quit the team negotiating the revival of the nuclear deal with Tehran after their pleas for Team Biden to take a harder line fell on deaf ears. It’s a terrible sign — not just on the Iran front, but for all American diplomacy.
Dana Bash
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Slams ‘Totally Ignorant’ GOP Senator for Urging Sanctions Against Russia: ‘Just Reading the Script’

Tucker Carlson opened Monday’s show by arguing that imposing harsh sanctions on Russia would end up negatively impacting the United States. In the process, he called Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) “totally ignorant.”. Carlson has repeatedly cautioned against antagonizing Russia over Ukraine. “The Chinese government is the only certain...
phillytrib.com

Blinken announces US has delivered written responses to Russia over Ukraine crisis

The United States has given Moscow its written response aimed at deterring a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday. The response was delivered in person to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. The written document intended to address concerns Moscow has publicly released and outlined areas where the US has said it sees potential for progress with Russia -- arms control, transparency and stability, the top US diplomat told reporters at the State Department.
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Growing international chaos will affect all Americans

As reported in a wide variety of news sources, former President Barack Obama urged Joe Biden not to run for president. During the campaign Obama even quipped to a fellow Democrat, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to ...” uh, let’s just say “mess things up.” In his memoir, Obama’s defense secretary Robert Gates wrote that Biden had been “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” That was then.
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
whbl.com

Sanctioning Russia now would undercut deterrence -U.S.’s Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that if sanctions were imposed on Russia now, the West would lose the ability to deter potential Russian aggression against Ukraine. He also said that if a single additional Russian force entered Ukraine in an aggressive...
kxnet.com

US sanctions Ukrainian officials accused of helping Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions name parliament members Taras Kozak and...
wtmj.com

Blinken to visit Ukraine as US-Russia tensions escalate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine this week as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of its neighbor, the State Department said Tuesday. Blinken will be in Kyiv on Tuesday on a hastily arranged trip to show U.S....
UPI News

North Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after new U.S. sanctions

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea spoke out Friday against new sanctions imposed by the United States in the wake of a pair of missile tests, calling the moves a "provocation" and warning of a "stronger and certain reaction" if Washington keeps its "confrontational stance." In a statement by...
americanmilitarynews.com

Blinken blasts China’s sanctions on US religious freedom officials

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Sanctions China imposed on the members of a U.S. federal government commission on religious freedom are “without merit” and an “affront against universal rights,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday.
