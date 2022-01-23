ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Woman, 4 children injured in Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel crash

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 4 days ago

A woman and four children younger than 10 were injured Saturday night in a crash inside the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

State police say around 6:15 p.m. the woman was driving a Dodge Durango in the left lane of the southbound tunnel at a “high rate of speed.” Police didn’t say how fast she was traveling but said she tried to change lanes in the tunnel to pass a Mercedes that was traveling about 60 miles per hour.

The woman struck the back of a tow truck that was traveling in the right lane, tearing the front passenger door off of the SUV and pushing it back into the left lane where it crashed into the Mercedes.

The SUV crashed into the walls on both sides of the tunnel, bouncing back and forth for about 70 yards, according to a news release from police. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle after it hit the wall.

The woman had injuries considered life-threatening and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital along with the four children. Police did not provide information about the severity of each child’s injuries beyond saying that the crash resulted in “serious, possible fatal injuries.”

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Press

3 of 6 stolen husky puppies reunited with mother; suspect arrested by Hampton police

Three of six newborn husky puppies stolen from a Hampton pet grooming business were reunited with their mother early Saturday, less than day after they’d been snatched, according to the dogs’ owner. The man accused of taking them — 50-year-old Ronald Jackson — was arrested Saturday and charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, grand larceny with intent to sell, and six counts of ...
HAMPTON, VA
Daily Press

Homicides in Hampton Roads rose sharply over the past two years, following a national trend

More than 200 people lost their lives to homicides in Hampton Roads last year, as the region experienced a spike in killings similar to those in other major U.S. cities. Hampton Roads’ seven largest cities recorded a total of 207 slayings in 2021, the highest in recent memory and a 20% increase over the year before, according to data provided by local police departments and tallied by the ...
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
3K+
Followers
718
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy