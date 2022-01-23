Woman, 4 children injured in Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel crash

A woman and four children younger than 10 were injured Saturday night in a crash inside the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

State police say around 6:15 p.m. the woman was driving a Dodge Durango in the left lane of the southbound tunnel at a “high rate of speed.” Police didn’t say how fast she was traveling but said she tried to change lanes in the tunnel to pass a Mercedes that was traveling about 60 miles per hour.

The woman struck the back of a tow truck that was traveling in the right lane, tearing the front passenger door off of the SUV and pushing it back into the left lane where it crashed into the Mercedes.

The SUV crashed into the walls on both sides of the tunnel, bouncing back and forth for about 70 yards, according to a news release from police. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle after it hit the wall.

The woman had injuries considered life-threatening and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital along with the four children. Police did not provide information about the severity of each child’s injuries beyond saying that the crash resulted in “serious, possible fatal injuries.”

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com