ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bookmakers hail Clarence House Chase as ‘fantastic advert for the sport’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LaoE_0dtVQ5JI00

Bookmakers picked up the positive points for racing from the sensational clash between Shishkin and Energumene at Ascot on Saturday, even though it may not been the best result for all layers.

The SBK Clarence House Chase lived up to the pre-race billing and more, with Shishkin coming out on top when getting up close home to deny the front-running Irish raider Energumene.

For William Hill it was a bad result, with the 5-6 favourite obliging, but losses were tempered by what a great advert the much-hyped showdown was for the sport.

“Everybody sided with Shishkin. It was a terrible result for us but, having said that, it was quite a short price comparative to other races on the day, so it could have been a lot worse,” said William Hill’s Rupert Adams.

“Most of the big races on television went the way of the favourites. It was just one of those bad, terrible days in the office,” he said.

“You don’t need a huge number of horses in a race to make it exciting.

“I would suggest in the lead up to the Champion Chase in the UK about 85 per cent will be for Shishkin and 15 per cent elsewhere.

“It was a fantastic advert for the sport. All week it was building up to it and I would like to think the gate at Ascot was pretty impressive based on the big showdown. We just need to make the best of it in the lead up to Cheltenham to show people how exciting the sport can be.”

David Stevens, of Coral, felt it gave racing a much-needed shot in the arm.

It would be churlish to complain there were only four runners when you've got the big two we all wanted to see

“It was absolutely fantastic because for once it lived up to the pre-race billing. It was the sort of race we had been crying out for. We all wanted to see a clash like that away from the Cheltenham Festival and I think people would agree we need more of it,” he said.

“As an advert for the sport it was great and for it to live up to it and provide this fantastic spectacle – it’s the best way of selling the sport when you get races like that. It is a race that will be talked about for weeks, months and years to come. From that point of view, the publicity for the sport and the knock-on effect for bookmakers is priceless.”

Having just the four runners did not diminish from the race’s excitement, according to Stevens.

“It would be churlish to complain there were only four runners when you’ve got the big two we all wanted to see,” he said.

“It wasn’t the biggest betting heat of the day, but that doesn’t matter because it offered so much more. It was a race that offered everything and it delivered, which happens so rarely, and it is something we can all celebrate.

“It’s greedy, of course, but it has now whet the appetite for round two.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Big two declared for Clarence House treat

Shishkin and Energumene remain on course for a mouthwatering clash at Ascot after both horses featured among the declarations for Saturday’s SBK Clarence House Chase. After well documented issues in the autumn, Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin made a spectacular return to action in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton last month.
SPORTS
newschain

Shishkin and Energumene in line for Clarence House clash

Saturday’s big clash between Shishkin and Energumene remains on the cards as the big two headline five confirmations for the SBK Clarence House Chase at Ascot. Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin, last year’s Arkle winner, is unbeaten in six chase starts and looks the heir apparent to former stablemate Altior, who dominated the two-mile scene for so long.
SPORTS
newschain

Chantry House will bid to reassert Gold Cup aspirations in Cotswold Chase

Chantry House will bid to get back on track in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday after a below-par effort in the King George VI Chase. Nicky Henderson’s dual Grade One winner was sent off 3-1 favourite for Kempton’s Christmas feature but was never travelling well and was pulled up at the 12th fence.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
newschain

Iceo seeking to book Triumph Hurdle ticket

Paul Nicholls is hopeful he will again see something special from the exciting Iceo when he takes on seven rivals in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday. Iceo is one of a trio of unbeaten horses in the Grade Two contest and the hat-trick-seeking son of...
SPORTS
newschain

Champ has top billing in Cleeve Hurdle challenge

Champ heads a small but competitive field of five for the Welsh Marches Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham. The 10-year-old reverted to hurdles at Ascot in December, landing the Grade One Long Walk by a length and a quarter under Jonjo O’Neill Jr. Prior to that...
SPORTS
newschain

Premier prize on McCain’s radar for Richmond Lake

Donald McCain is aiming Richmond Lake at Kelso’s bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle on March 5. Twice a winner this season, he pushed Nicky Henderson’s highly-touted Jonbon to three lengths in the Rossington Main at Haydock last weekend. McCain thinks Kelso’s Grade Two contest over two and a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee switch focus to Birmingham 2022

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee both said the Commonwealth Games was their main focus this year after being named alongside Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell in Team England’s triathlon line-up.Birmingham 2022 takes place from July 28-August 8 and triathlon will be the first medal event on the programme at Sutton Park.Yee told the PA news agency: “We’re really fortunate to have the Commonwealth Games this year, I think it’s come at a good time, kind of continuing on from the Olympics last year and keeping a bit of that momentum.Team Announcement 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@jonny_brownlee, @sophiecoldwell, @georgiatb and @Lixsanyee have been named as...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advert#Sbk Clarence House#Irish#The Champion Chase#Coral
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

England’s death bowling must improve, admits Paul Collingwood

Paul Collingwood believes Chris Jordan is the “perfect” Twenty20 cricketer but admits England’s shortcomings while bowling at the back end of innings have been highlighted recently.Jordan is renowned as one of the world’s best fielders and his batting in the first two T20s against the West Indies has been a fillip in the Caribbean, although he has seemed to go off the boil while bowling at the death.For so long England’s go-to as the game reaches a crescendo, Jordan was pummelled by Jimmy Neesham in England’s T20 World Cup loss against New Zealand in November, leaking 23 in the over...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rory McIlroy relishing return to familiar surroundings for Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy’s last appearance in the Dubai Desert Classic ended in huge frustration, but the two-time winner feels back in his comfort zone at Emirates Golf Club.McIlroy held a two-shot lead with eight holes to play in 2018, but bogeyed the 11th and 16th and three-putted the par-five 13th for par as China’s Li Haotong claimed the biggest win of his career.Asked his reaction at missing out on a first win since September 2016, McIlroy told European Tour Radio: “Yeah, p***** off. The competitor in me is very disappointed right now.”Despite missing out on victory four years ago, McIlroy has...
GOLF
The Independent

Dubai Desert Classic 2022: Rory McIlroy playing catch-up to golf’s new talismans

The tears that flowed beside the 18th green at Whistling Straits told of Rory McIlroy’s pent-up frustration, his relief and a reckoning. The toil of Europe’s Ryder Cup might have been pushed to the back of players’ minds, overshadowed by the pursuit of purses and ranking points. But the legacy of that lopsided defeat in September was not just the dominance of a record-breaking American team, but the reality of how a new generation has established themselves at the fore. Although McIlroy led Europe out in the singles, after a hollowing week in which his quality and confidence deserted...
GOLF
newschain

Clampdown on misleading cryptocurrency adverts announced

Cryptocurrency adverts will have to meet the same standards as other financial promotions, such as insurance, to help protect people from potentially misleading claims. Promotions will be brought into line with other financial advertising, ensuring they are fair and clear, and helping people to make informed decisions, the UK Government said.
MARKETS
The Independent

Scottish world draughts champion celebrated with new championship event

A new draughts championship event is being created in celebration of a late world champion from a former mining village.Robert Stewart, a miner from Kelty in Fife reportedly lost only two out of 8,000 games and held the title of World Draughts Champion from 1922 to 1933.A new annual tournament to find a Scottish Coal Draughts Champion is now being created as part of the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in memory of Mr Stewart’s skill and achievements.The events aim to celebrate the history of Kelty and raise the profile of the game of draughts in Scotland.Nearly everyone has played...
WORLD
urbanmatter.com

Explore the Betting Options Available at Bookmakers without Gamstop

More and more online casinos now also offer betting options on sports. After all, it is a ‘game of chance’ – although it naturally involves a fair amount of knowledge. Placing a bet on a sports match is not complicated. The first step is to sign up at a betting site or online casino that also offer Sports Betting. Once registered and logged in, you have access to the Sportsbook section.
GAMBLING
The Independent

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win Australian Open doubles for ninth straight grand slam crown

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid made tennis history by winning a ninth consecutive grand slam title at the Australian Open.The British pair defeated Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda of Japan 6-2 4-6 (10-7) in the final of the wheelchair men’s doubles at Melbourne Park.Their success meant they broke the tie they held with Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, who won eight consecutive women’s doubles titles between Wimbledon in 1983 and the French Open in 1985.Hewett and Reid have not been beaten in doubles at a slam since Wimbledon in 2019, winning back-to-back calendar Grand Slams.Hewett has the chance to...
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy