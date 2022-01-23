Warmer and dry Monday. Colder, with snow by Tuesday.

Sunny skies and milder temperatures returned for Sunday. Highs were in the low 50s for metro Denver.

Dry weather continues to start the week but our next cold front is set to roll in by Monday night bringing the next chance of snow for the metro. The Denver7 weather team is issuing a Weather Action Day ahead of the change to the weather Monday.

Highs on Monday will still reach near 50 degrees. Winds and clouds increase through the afternoon, with snow likely late in the evening, through Tuesday midday.

The snow is expected to move in from the north and the Fort Collins area late Monday night and into Denver after midnight.

We could see 2 to 4 inches of snow with this quick moving storm, especially impacting roads for the Tuesday morning commute.

Skies clear quickly late Tuesday, with sunshine and 40s returning Wednesday.

Dry and warmer through the end of the week and into next weekend.

Denver7 Weather

