Yet Another Project Seeks To Free Rio's Favelas From Crime Groups

An endangered pangolin has been taken hostage by a group of rebels in the the Democratic Republic of Congo who sent a ransom request to conservationists for the animal’s release.It sparks fears that the kidnap could lead to a trend in using wildlife as bargaining power, the activists negotiating with the kidnappers are attempting to rescue the pangolin without payment.“This is something new and alarming,” Adams Cassinga, founder of Conserv Congo, said after “proof of life” photographs of the prized animal were sent to community conservationists. “If we pay them, then we are doomed, the whole park and all the...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO