Apple could be working on its own console with the help of former Xbox engineers. Windows Central writer Jez Corden shared the intriguing possibility in the latest episode of The Xbox Two podcast, which he co-hosts. Corden notes that his sourcing "isn't great" on this particular rumor, as it's only something he has heard with no documentation to back it up. Still, the notion is interesting enough to entertain as long as we take it with a big grain of salt.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO