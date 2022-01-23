ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two young men charged with murder in deadly weekend shooting in Rock Hill

By Jesse Ullmann
 4 days ago

ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two young men have been charged with murder following a deadly shooting that occurred late Saturday night in Rock Hill, local police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11:30 p.m. at the Estates apartment complex on Celanese Road. 26-year-old Deshawn Barnes was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

After the snow, hazardous conditions for walking, driving around Charlotte

An initial investigation revealed Rock Hill residents Jaelon Kelly, 21, and James Williams, 19, as the suspects and a search ensued.

Both face multiple charges including murder and drug-related charges.

Two female juveniles were also charged with conspiracy.

This remains an active investigation. They will have their first court appearance on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 7

Blackwulfe342022
4d ago

Face Tattoos and Dreds mean the same thing as a rattlesnake warning of shootings and Murder. This isn't in all of them but enough to a smart person to be cautious. It's not something I take pride in saying but it's prevalent enough in this Carnage that's happening to warn people to be on the alert.

Reply
2
