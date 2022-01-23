ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Wolverhampton Wanderers fire: ‘Considerable damage’ caused to Molineux stadium after blaze breaks out in early hours

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hnsa_0dtVP72X00

“Considerable damage” has been caused to Wolverhampton Wanderers ’ Molineux stadium after a fire broke out in the early hours.

Smoke could be seen coming from the football ground as 20 firefighters were called to the scene by a member of the club’s security team shortly before 2am on Sunday.

The blaze started in the Sir Jack Hayward Suite bar area and spread to other nearby areas in the Billy Wright Stand, the club said.

No one was hurt in the fire, which was out by 3.40am.

West Midlands Fire Service said in a statement: “At 1.56am this morning we responded to a fire at The Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton.

“The first of four fire crews and 20 firefighters arrived two minutes after being mobilised. We contained the fire to a conference suite bar area. It was out by 3.40am.”

It is believed the fire may have started in an electrical appliance.

Wolves issued a statement saying “considerable damage” had been caused by a fire “impacting a hospitality suite and a number of adjacent areas in the Billy Wright Stand”.

The club’s facilities, safety and security director Steve Sutton warned fans could be affected for the next home game.

He said: “It will take some days to fully assess the damage that has been caused, however it is quite significant and will take some time to repair.

“Any supporter packages affected for the next game will be communicated by the relevant departments over the coming days.

“The most important thing of course, is that no one was present at the time, apart from our 24-hour security team, and no one was hurt.

“We apologise to residents in the area for the very loud alarms that went off late into the night, but hope they understand their necessity at such a critical time.”

Andy Howard, watch manager at Wolverhampton fire station, added: “There’s been a fire in the bar area. It was contained to the room of origin but the bar area and part of the workspace was involved in fire. Otherwise it was just smoke damage to the rest of the floor.”

Police officers were also sent to the scene but paramedics were not needed.

Firefighters left the scene at 6.45am, before coming back to Molineux later in the morning to check on the situation and assess the damage.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Two Killed After CT Apartment Fire Breaks Out

Two people are dead in Connecticut following a fire and reports of a shooting at a multi-family home. The bodies were discovered around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, in New London after police responded to a report of shots fired on Granite Street. When officers arrived, they found flames coming...
NEW LONDON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molineux Stadium#Wolverhampton Wanderers#Wolfpackwwfc
cnycentral.com

Early-morning fire breaks out at home in Solvay

SOLVAY — Multiple agencies responded Friday morning to a house fire in Solvay. First calls came in around 4:45 a.m. to Woodland Road near Fern Road and Steven Terrace. As of now there is no word yet on any injuries. This story will be updated.
SOLVAY, NY
The Independent

Boy, 4, died after getting head stuck in homemade double stairgate

A four-year-old boy died after getting his head stuck in a homemade double stairgate, an inquest has heard.Draco Chapman was found injured by one of his older siblings on April 2, 2019 and was taken to Norwich and Norfolk Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma.He was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, and then to a hospice, where he died on April 23.An inquest heard that the child became stuck between two stairgates that had been fitted one above the other in a door frame by his mother, Rachel Chapman, at their home in Osbert Close,...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Higham Park: 19 people injured including children as bus crashes into shop in east London

A bus has crashed into a shop in east London, injuring 19 people including schoolchildren.Witnesses told of hearing a “big bang” as the double decker mounted the pavement and ploughed into an end-of-terrace repairs shop in Highams Park, Chingford. Three children and two adults were taken to hospital, including the bus driver, who was trapped in his cab following the crash. Another 14 people were treated at the scene by paramedics, London Ambulance Service said.Police, paramedics and firefighter were called to Selwyn Avenue at about 8.20am on Monday.Video and images from the scene show the front of a shop...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police investigate ‘dangerous’ Boxing Day hunt meets

Police are investigating whether hunts across England risked public safety and illegally blocked roads at Boxing Day meets.A dossier of evidence details claims that in 10 places, from Yorkshire to Cornwall, hunts caused traffic jams or near-misses involving people and animals.The document, seen by The Independent and based on reports submitted by hunt opponents around the country, says organisers in many places failed to ask for road-closure permits for 27 December.Boxing Day hunts were held two days after Christmas because Boxing Day fell on a Sunday.By law, organisers of any event that blocks a road must apply for permission...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Jury played 15-minute audio clip of fatal attack on psychiatrist in Cardiff park

The jury in the trial of two men and a teenage girl accused of murdering a “well-loved” father-of-two have been played a 15-minute audio clip of the fatal attack.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was “viciously attacked and tortured” in Bute Park, Cardiff in the early hours of July 20 2021.The consultant psychiatrist, who worked in the Ely area of the city, died of his injuries at University Hospital of Wales 16 days later on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and a 17-year-old girl who cannot be named for legal reasons, are being tried for his murder at Merthyr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ourquadcities.com

Blaze destroys garage, causes damage to nearby home Sunday afternoon

No one was injured in a garage fire that happened Sunday afternoon in East Moline. The initial call came in around 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived at the 200 block of 29th Avenue, the garage was fully engulfed in flames. Shortly thereafter, the structure collapsed. Firefighters were able to contain...
EAST MOLINE, IL
WMDT.com

Farmington house fire causes $100k in damages

FARMINGTON, Del. – A fire that heavily damaged a home Friday night has been ruled accidental by the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal. Around 9 p.m., the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company was called to a home in the 19000 block of South DuPont Highway near Williamsville Road. Investigators say the fire started in a malfunctioning oil fuel furnace and spread through the home, causing about $100,000 in damage.
FARMINGTON, DE
Watertown News

Car Fire Spreads to Become 2 Alarm Blaze, Damages Watertown Home

Several Watertown residents were displaced by a fire that started in a car. On Saturday, Jan. 15 at 8:15 a.m. a car fire was reported on Flint Road. A working fire was declared at 8:30 a.m. “Upon arrival companies found a fully involved vehicle fire with extension into the home,”...
WATERTOWN, MA
FOX 21 Online

Family’s Home Condemned After Bed Catches Fire, Causes Severe Damages

DULUTH, Minn. — A fire destroyed a home in West Duluth on Wednesday, leaving a family displaced. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 600-block of South 65th Avenue West. The Duluth Fire Department says the fire started in the basement after a bed caught fire. Fortunately, all the...
DULUTH, MN
The Independent

The Independent

461K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy