I tested a wildly popular foundation to see if it’s worth the hype. Here’s what I found

By BestReviews, Sian Babish
 4 days ago

As much as I love shopping for colorful makeup products, I dedicate a fair amount of time to finding a foundation in the right shade and finish. More often than not, I compromise on one or the other. I’ve longed for that second-skin effect that looks and feels natural, especially during photo-heavy events.

I’d heard good things about Too Faced Born This Way Foundation , and when I learned that it’s infused with hyaluronic acid — an ingredient my skin responds well to — I decided to see whether it lives up to the hype for a flawless finish. Here’s what happened when I used it in place of my other foundations for a couple of months.

What is Too Faced Born This Way?

Too Faced Born This Way is a liquid foundation that offers medium-to-full coverage. It promises to be virtually undetectable on skin, leaving a flawless yet natural finish.

The oil-free, non-comedogenic formula is infused with nourishing ingredients that keep skin soft, protected and moisturized. Coconut water boosts skin’s hydration, while alpine rose has a rejuvenating effect. Hyaluronic acid — the gem of the formula, in my opinion — gives skin a silky-smooth finish that looks as soft as it feels.

It claims to be photo-friendly, and it actually delivered on its promise. It didn’t take more than a few selfies and holiday family photos to discover that there was no flashback effect. Born This Way didn’t oxidize like other foundations I’ve used. This meant that there was no yellowish undertone to my face in the photos either, which was relieving.

How Too Faced Born This Way Foundation works

I used Born This Way as part of my everyday makeup routine, which usually includes primer, concealer, blush and highlighter.

I experimented with a few different application tools and had the most success using a foundation brush with synthetic bristles. To even it out, I dabbed my face with a makeup sponge — a crucial final step that transformed my look into the sought-after natural finish.

Born This Way stays put for several hours, but like most foundations, it’s not completely transfer-proof. Fortunately, this was easily remedied with setting powder or setting spray. After that, the foundation and rest of my makeup held strong for the better part of a day. I was surprised that even after being in the rain or sweating, there was no patchiness that required major touch-ups.

What you need to know before purchasing Born This Way Foundation

Born This Way is a gentle, water-based formula suitable for most skin types. However, it contains a few ingredients that may irritate some wearers, including aluminum and dimethicone.

Because the foundation comes in a pump bottle, it’s easy to dispense without making a mess. However, as you reach the bottom, it may prove challenging to pump foundation up the bottle.

Primer and setting products are non-negotiable with Born This Way, at least for me. That’s not to say that the foundation doesn’t live up to its promised wear time. It certainly does, but these products took the overall flawless look to the next level, especially during photo ops.

Where to buy Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation retails for $40 at Ulta , Sephora and Macy’s . It’s available in over 30 shades.

Other products worth considering

Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer

Maximize coverage over blemishes and dark spots with Born This Way Concealer, which borrows some of the foundation’s best attributes. It has a tapered sponge tip for precision application.

Sold by Ulta , Sephora and Macy’s

Maybelline Dream Radiant Liquid Foundation

This affordable foundation is infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen to give skin a radiant finish. The breathable formula, which offers medium-to-full coverage, is suitable for all skin types.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

MAC Extra Dimension Blush

MAC’s versatile blush adds the ideal flush with a subtle glow. The long-wearing formula can be applied wet or dry, and comes in nine shades.

Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

