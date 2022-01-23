ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Conference Glance

 4 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at...

Gamenight: Sabres trail Senators 4-0

The Buffalo Sabres and Senators are back at it again in Ottawa, just a week after a 3-1 win for the blue and gold also inside Canadian Tire Centre. Making their returns to the lineup for Buffalo are Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons.
Tuukka Rask Is ‘Not Where He Needs To Be’ For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s early in the Tuukka Rask 2.0 Era for the Boston Bruins, but the results have been discouraging thus far. Rask fell to 2-2 in his four starts since rejoining the Bruins this month with a 5-3 loss to the Ducks on Monday night. Rask allowed five goals on just 27 shots faced, sinking Boston’s chances in what ended up as just the Bruins’ third loss of the month. Never one to shy away from a bad performance, Rask spoke with the media after the game and matter-of-factly explained his level of play. “Obviously,” Rask said, “I...
Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
Wednesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Buck Britton manager, Justin Ramsey pitching coach, Tim Gibbons hitting coach, Ramon Sambo fundamentals coach, Joshua Rodrigues development coach, Alan Rail athletic trainer and Jon Medici strength and conditioning coach for Norfolk (Triple-A East); Kyle Moore manager, Josh Conway pitching coach, Branden Becker hitting coach, Tim DeJohn fundamentals coach, Billy Facteau development coach, William Kelly athletic trainer and Chandler Geller strength and conditioning coach for Bowie (Double-A Northeast); Roberto Mercado manager, Forrest Herrmann pitching coach, Zach Cole hitting coach, Isaiah Paige fundamentals coach, Ryan Goll development coach, Allysse Kramer athletic trainer and Mike Ghomson strength and conditioning coach for Aberdeen (High-A East); Felip Rojas Alou Jr. manager, Joe Haumacher pitching coach, Brink Ambler hitting coach, Daniel Fajardo fundamentals coach, Collin Murray development coach, Julio Ibarra athletic trainer and Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach for Delmarva (Low-A East); Matt Packer and Christian Frias managers, Adam Bleday and Andy Sadoski pitching coaches, Josh Bunselmeyer and Jaylen Ferguson hitting coaches, Troy Marrow and Collin Woody fundamentals coaches, Chase Sebby development coach, Gary Smith and Sara Padilla athletic trainers and Sam Sauer strength and conditioning coach for the Complex League; Elbis Morel and Chris Madera managers, Jake Witt and Dioni Pascual pitching coaches, Julian Gonzalez and Christian Poulsen hitting coaches, Ramon Lubo and Miguel Jabalera fundamentals coaches, Aliks Lorie and Brian Bolandos athletic trainers and Julio Diaz and Roman Gomez strength and conditioning coaches for the Dominican Summer League.
Edmonton 3, Nashville 2

Edmonton1101—3 Edmonton won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg 22 (Granlund, Carrier), 5:07. 2, Edmonton, McDavid 21 (Nurse, Nugent-Hopkins), 19:28. Penalties_Puljujarvi, EDM (Tripping), 0:49; Nurse, EDM (Slashing), 5:50; Ekholm, NSH (Cross Checking), 12:29. Second Period_3, Nashville, Duchene 21 (Benning, Forsberg), 8:32. 4, Edmonton, Bouchard 9 (Ryan, Shore), 14:48. Penalties_Bouchard,...
Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
Florida 4, Vegas 1

Florida112—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Whitecloud 6 (Theodore, Janmark), 7:51. 2, Florida, Barkov 19 (Lundell), 19:31 (sh). Penalties_Verhaeghe, FLA (Holding), 18:43. Second Period_3, Florida, Bennett 19, 1:18. Penalties_Hague, LV (Hooking), 2:12; Bennett, FLA (Interference), 3:44; Florida bench, served by Tippett (Too Many Men on the Ice), 6:28. Third Period_4, Florida,...
Women's College Basketball Schedule

Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary's, 5 p.m. Bryant at Merrimack, 7 p.m. CCSU at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Fairfield at Marist, 7 p.m. Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m. Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m. Quinnipiac at Canisius, 7 p.m. Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m. Rutgers at Maryland,...
