ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Atlanta United’s Araujo preparing to show his potential

By Doug Roberson
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three months wiser within MLS and five months wiser within Atlanta United, Luiz Araujo said he is preparing to show his true potential in the pending season. The Brazilian arrived from Lille in August last season. He scored four goals with four assists in just 15 appearances with his new club...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

NBC and Fox to Simulcast U.S. Football League Inaugural Game

For the first time since Super Bowl I in 1967, two broadcast networks will simulcast a professional football game. On Saturday April 16, NBC and Fox will both air the inaugural game from the new United States Football League, a new spring league launched and controlled by Fox Sports. The game, which will originate from Birmingham, Alabama, will see the New Jersey Generals take on Birmingham Stallions, with Fox to produce the game itself, and NBC producing the pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows. The last time two broadcasters carried the same game was Super Bowl I in 1967 between the Green Bay...
NFL
adventuresinatlanta.com

2022 ATLANTA UNITED BLOCK PARTY

KITS ON. FLAGS OUT. SCARVES UP. The Atlanta United Block Party is taking over the historic Pratt Pullman Yards on February 26th, 2022 from 3 pm – 8 pm. Join us for our 4th annual season kick-off party as we throw Atlanta’s biggest celebration of all things Atlanta United.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
atlutd.com

Atlanta United Adds Sixth Preseason Opponent

ATLANTA – Atlanta United today announced the club has added a sixth preseason match against Tepatitlán FC to be played Sunday, Feb. 13 while the team is in Mexico. It will be the second match Atlanta plays that day after taking on Chivas Guadalajara. Both matches will be played at Chivas’ Verde Valle training facility and are closed to the public.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Rumor: Jurgen Damm close to leaving Atlanta United

News has emerged from training on Thursday that Jurgen Damm is close to a move that would see him leave Atlanta United. While the exact details aren’t known, The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas tweeted out that the Mexican international’s departure from the club is “imminent” but it’s still unclear if the move would be on a permanent or temporary basis.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gonzalo Pineda
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Podcast: Atlanta musician Tinsley Ellis back to touring

AccessAtlanta is your weekly podcast about things to do in and around Atlanta and beyond. This week, we’ll hear from one of Atlanta’s most venerable musicians. For about 40 years Tinsley Ellis has lived his life on the road, either driving to a gig, setting up, performing, tearing down, or driving to the next gig. Ellis made himself legendary as a touring machine, and an icon of the Atlanta blues scene. Then came COVID-19. In March 2020, halfway through a 60-gig jaunt promoting his album “Ice Cream in Hell,” everything fell apart, all the clubs canceled, and Ellis drove home from Northern California in one, long, painful, three-day burst. Bo Emerson talks to Ellis about the difficulties of being a touring musician in the pandemic era, returning to the road and his new album “Devil May Care.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy