If you’ve ever visited the Netherlands, Canada or one of the states with relaxed marijuana laws, there’s a chance you’ve (legally) enjoyed the mind-altering drug known as marijuana. Weed is great for relaxing, producing a mild euphoria and basically having a really chilled out time — just ask viral sensation, Frederick Miller. While the drug does have relaxing benefits, it also features a pungent aroma. If you like to smoke pot, or if you smoke pot for medicinal purposes, but don’t want everyone to know, you probably want to know how to get rid of weed smell. We’re not suggesting anyone...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO