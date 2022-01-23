Watch ‘Servant’ Season 3 Online for Free

Today is the day! Apple TV+’s Servant has returned to the streaming platform for its third season, and fans can enjoy a brand new episode of the series every Friday through the next 10 weeks. This latest season is bringing with it new mysteries, drama, and horror-fueled thrills, and to get you all ready for what’s to come, we have our final video interview on tap today with Servant co-stars Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger Free. At the recent press junket for Servant, the duo discussed how the relationship between both of their characters, Dorothy and Leanne, is different for season three and how they have evolved (and devolved) throughout the course of the events of the series thus far as well.

