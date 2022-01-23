First Alert Forecast: Snow arrives tonight!

We expect increasing clouds tonight, and it will be chilly with lows in the 40s but not as cold as last night. We will have only a slight chance for isolated showers on Friday as a frontal system passes through South Mississippi. While most of us will not see rain, we will see mostly cloudy skies through the early afternoon hours. The skies will start to clear in the mid-afternoon hours.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday Texoma! Temperatures to kick off the day are in the 20s and 30s under clear skies. Today is going to be a very seasonable day. Highs will warm into the low and mid 50s with plenty of sunshine despite northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weather disturbance passing to our northeast will deliver breezy to locally windy conditions tonight into Friday. high pressure settles over the region into the weekend, a slight warming trend. is expected. An upper level low pressure will pass through the southwestern United...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gray Friday across the Cape Fear Region and, as the thickening clouds could spit a sprinkle or shower in spots, you might tote your umbrella just in case. Expect temperatures to limp toward the lower 50s amid light but nippy northeast breezes.
