First Alert Forecast: Snow arrives tonight!

We expect increasing clouds tonight, and it will be chilly with lows in the 40s but not as cold as last night. We will have only a slight chance for isolated showers on Friday as a frontal system passes through South Mississippi. While most of us will not see rain, we will see mostly cloudy skies through the early afternoon hours. The skies will start to clear in the mid-afternoon hours.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO