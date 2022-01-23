Bash pushes Blinken on why US hasn't sanctioned Russia yet

Related
US’ written response to Russia ‘isn’t about concession,’ Blinken says
The United States and NATO delivered coordinated written responses to Russia’s demands on Wednesday, laying out areas for potential cooperation in the latest bid to defuse tensions around Ukraine. The American document, which the government is not releasing publicly, “sets out a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose...
Russia says it won't start war with Ukraine after Biden warns Feb. invasion ‘distinct possibility’
MOSCOW — Russia insisted on Friday that it will not start a war with Ukraine after President Joe Biden warned there is a “distinct possibility” that Moscow could invade its neighbor in February. As the West awaited the Kremlin's next move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said...
Blinken announces US has delivered written responses to Russia over Ukraine crisis
The United States has given Moscow its written response aimed at deterring a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday. The response was delivered in person to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. The written document intended to address concerns Moscow has publicly released and outlined areas where the US has said it sees potential for progress with Russia -- arms control, transparency and stability, the top US diplomat told reporters at the State Department.
Sanctioning Russia now would undercut deterrence -U.S.’s Blinken
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that if sanctions were imposed on Russia now, the West would lose the ability to deter potential Russian aggression against Ukraine. He also said that if a single additional Russian force entered Ukraine in an aggressive...
China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats
China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
US sanctions Ukrainian officials accused of helping Russia
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions name parliament members Taras Kozak and Oleh...
Blinken says US has raised mysterious illness with Russia that is afflicting diplomats
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has raised an illness with Russia that has afflicted American diplomats as it works to find out what the ailment is and what causes it.
Blinken to visit Ukraine as US-Russia tensions escalate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine this week as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of its neighbor, the State Department said Tuesday. Blinken will be in Kyiv on Tuesday on a hastily arranged trip to show U.S....
Blinken blasts China’s sanctions on US religious freedom officials
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Sanctions China imposed on the members of a U.S. federal government commission on religious freedom are “without merit” and an “affront against universal rights,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday.
Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine
The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
US prosecutors investigate Republicans who sent fake Trump electors to Congress
‘Fraudulent elector certifications’ sent from seven states won by Biden in effort to subvert 2020 election result and declare Trump the winner
Biden ‘stands by’ pledge to nominate Black woman to supreme court, White House says – as it happened
President urged to make good on promise to pick Black woman to fill vacancy, with Stephen Breyer to retire as justice – follow the latest
Geraldo Calls Biden’s Pledge to Nominate Black Woman to SCOTUS, ‘Affirmative Action’
Cohosts of The Five discussed Stephen Breyer’s looming retirement and potential replacements President Joe Biden could nominate. On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court if elected. He now has that opportunity. Cohost Geraldo Rivera had an interesting take on the...
Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul
One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
Lindsey Graham says Trump dominates GOP and hopes he’ll run in 2024: ‘It’s his party, it’s not the centre’s party’
Sen Lindsey Graham has gone full circle in less than a year and is now one of the staunchest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump seeking a second White House term in 2024, he told Fox News Radio on Monday.The South Carolina Republican who famously declared “count me out” in the hours after the Capitol riot, when Mr Trump’s supporters attacked Congress and attempted to stop the 2020 election from being certified, has returned to his position within the inner circle of Trump acolytes and was once again on the golf course with the former president over the weekend.He told...
Alexander Vindman: US can stop the horror of a Putin war in Ukraine. But time is running out.
United States needs Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act. Triggered measures must be put in place to signal the concrete costs before a Russian invasion.
Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court
The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CNN's Jim Acosta: I still have 'marks on my back' from standing up to Trump
CNN host Jim Acosta appeared to compare the derision he endured at the hands of former President Donald Trump to being physically abused on Monday. During Monday's handover between his fill-in hosting gig and "Don Lemon Tonight," Acosta said he still had "marks on my back" from his tenure at the White House, seemingly referring to the tumultuous relationship he had with Trump, as well as the criticism he often received from the latter.
Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy
Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him
Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
