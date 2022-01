The Cincinnati Bengals have had an incredible run, but they will need to play their best game of the season to advance to the Super Bowl. The Cincinnati Bengals have had their best season in over 30 years and now are one win away from making the Super Bowl. This year has exceeded the majority of fans’ expectations for how the season would go. Even though Cincinnati is ecstatic about being contenders in the playoffs, the players have said repeatedly they are not done yet.

NFL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO