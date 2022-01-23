Rainbow Six Extraction on Stadia review: Squad up or suffer

I don't think I've seen a single review from someone who actually has put hands on a working S22. I know reviewers get them sometimes way in advance but aren't allowed to release videos of the actual device until a certain date which usually corresponds to the official (insert something here but I think it is release date) announcement. Then depending on who it is from, what it is and the relationship between the reviewer and the MFGR, it may be an impression video, spec video or an actual review. Anyway having said all of that there are a lot of leak and rumor videos on YouTube right now. Many of them have what I'm assuming are case blanks, plastic slabs that show the size, shape and placement of everything for the purposes of creating accessories for the device's release. In the rumor and leaks department iTechNews has a really good video where they kind of compare the S20 U, S21 U and S22 U based on specs. I think that video will answer your question numerically. You'd have to wait until the official announcement when they can show the actual device for true comparisons. Oh and I think iTN gets the chip set wrong. I've seen more that say it is getting the Snapdragon 8 vs the Snapdragon 898. The 8 is supposed to be a super chip able to bend time and space but either way.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO