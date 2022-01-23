ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow Six Extraction on Stadia review: Squad up or suffer

By Thomas J Meyer
Android Central
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction is a first-person shooter where up to three players work together to defeat alien-like parasites and save the world. It's based on a limited-time mode that appeared in the Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft's competitive multiplayer game, back in 2018. Now it has been fleshed...

How Many Players Can You Team Up With in Rainbow Six Extraction?

Wondering how many players you can play Rainbow Six Extraction with at any one time? Here’s what you need to know. Rainbow Six Extraction is a team-based co-op PvE (player versus enemy) game, so it’s designed to be played in multiplayer. You can tackle its missions by yourself, but we wouldn’t advise it. While the game’s difficulty scales for how many people you’re playing with, many of its tasks are designed to be completed by multiple players. Being a lone operator is tough business. So: how many players can play Rainbow Six Extraction together?
Xbox series X stock news - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next in the UK?

Update: Xbox series X bundles are now sold out at Game. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X launched more than a year ago, but production bottlenecks caused by an industry-wide shortage of microchips has left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since release.At the tail end of 2021, UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet surging consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. Things have slowed down again in January, but look hard enough and you can still find a few spots where the Xbox...
[GAME] [4.4+] Word puzzle game: Word connect

Magic Words is an exciting word game where you need to make words out of letters. You can play Words from a Word absolutely for free and without the Internet, which makes the game an excellent companion for a useful time on the road. Make as many words as possible...
Jiggle Physics 113: Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has announced their intent to acquire Activision Blizzard. Our intrepid team analyze what it means for the industry, for gamers, and what's likely to change (or stay the same) as part of this massive deal. Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear. Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com...
Tom Clancy
Angry Birds Journey impressions: Angering birds, angering me

As a kid, I remember Angry Birds' infamous Mighty Eagle microtransaction was a bragging right on the playground because it almost always guaranteed a perfect score on each level. Players could pay a small fee to summon this powerful bird, which flew faster and hit harder than any other bird in the game before bombing the level with sardines, essentially wiping it clean. It was a welcome crutch for relatively inexperienced players faced with a tricky level.
Horizon Forbidden West has gone gold for PS5, PS4

Horizon Forbidden West has gone gold for PS5 and PS4. This means development of the game for launch has officially finished and physical copies can start to be printed. Horizon Forbidden West is slated to launch on Feb. 18, 2022. Horizon Forbidden West has gone gold, Guerrilla Games shared via...
Zenith VR impressions: The VR MMO you've been waiting for

For one reason or another, massive multiplayer and VR haven't gone hand-in-hand very well. For all the promises of the metaverse being the new way to socialize without having to leave the comfort of your home, most VR games that try to fit many players end up like A Township Tale — that is, while the mechanics are solid and unique to VR, the world feels devoid of life and a bit bland.
The Microsoft-Activision acquisition targets Google and Meta more than Sony

Microsoft claims its recent Activision Blizzard acquisition is about more than just gaming: it will "provide building blocks for the metaverse." So while everyone initially freaked out about Game Pass exclusives and whether Call of Duty will remain on the PS5 (it will), most people didn't notice that Microsoft's ambitions go well beyond the traditional console wars with Sony and Nintendo.
‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’: Release date, how to pre-order and new gameplay trailer

The Lego Star Wars titles have been well-loved by players of all ages for their easy accessibility, detailed level of exploration and a large roster of recognisable characters from the Star Wars universe. The original Lego Star Wars videogame was first released in 2005 and followed the events of episodes one through to three. Subsequent titles have expanded to include the original trilogy, spin-off shows and The Force Awakens. Now, The Skywalker Saga is set to include all nine of the mainline films, making it the biggest title in the Lego games series yet. Players can choose to start their...
S22 Ultra camera?

I don't think I've seen a single review from someone who actually has put hands on a working S22. I know reviewers get them sometimes way in advance but aren't allowed to release videos of the actual device until a certain date which usually corresponds to the official (insert something here but I think it is release date) announcement. Then depending on who it is from, what it is and the relationship between the reviewer and the MFGR, it may be an impression video, spec video or an actual review. Anyway having said all of that there are a lot of leak and rumor videos on YouTube right now. Many of them have what I'm assuming are case blanks, plastic slabs that show the size, shape and placement of everything for the purposes of creating accessories for the device's release. In the rumor and leaks department iTechNews has a really good video where they kind of compare the S20 U, S21 U and S22 U based on specs. I think that video will answer your question numerically. You'd have to wait until the official announcement when they can show the actual device for true comparisons. Oh and I think iTN gets the chip set wrong. I've seen more that say it is getting the Snapdragon 8 vs the Snapdragon 898. The 8 is supposed to be a super chip able to bend time and space but either way.
AC Podcast 555: Pixel 6 Fixes; NVIDIA Shield TV Bugs

The January 2022 update is available now for Pixel 6 phones. It brings some quality of life improvements for their users. But the the news isn't so good for NVIDIA Shield TV after an Android 11 update. However, NVIDIA says fixes for Plex, Kodi, and more are on the way.
Shokz OpenRun Pro review: Bone conduction headphones done right

It's not unfair to suggest bone conduction headphones are an acquired taste. By and large, most want to cover their ears to hear the tunes they want, but for those times where you may want to free them, bone conduction headphones are one way to do it. Shokz (formerly AfterShokz)...
This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
Take Command of Your Smart Home With One of the Best Smart Displays

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Smart displays haven’t completely gotten the respect they deserve. This is partly because they so closely resemble digital photo frames, which are some of the most maligned gadgets of the last 20 years. But slowly and surely, the world is coming to realize that the best smart displays actually have a fair amount of utility when it comes to video calls and orchestrating dozens of smart home...
