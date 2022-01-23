ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

140 Scene-Writing Prompts

blcklst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB.O.B. (Bit Of Business) Use these as exercises to develop your scene-writing...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Comments / 0

Related
blcklst.com

Dumb Little Writing Tricks That Work: Transcribe Screenplays

If it worked for Felix Mendelssohn and F. Scott Fitzgerald…. Perhaps you’ve heard stories about how a young Felix Mendelssohn transcribed note for note musical scores by Johann Sebastian Bach, just to get the feel of how Bach wrote music. Or about how F. Scott Fitzgerald transcribed the novels...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Page One: “Elle” (2016)

Screenplay by David Birke, novel by Philippe Djian. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Perspiration and Inspiration

Sometimes it’s all about the work. Sometimes it’s all about the un-work. An excellent book: “Stoking the Creative Fires: 9 Ways to Rekindle Passion and Imagination” by Phil Cousineau. The very first paragraph of the first chapter has a great description of creative inspiration:. Inspiration is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Script Analysis: “CODA” — Part 4: Themes

A week-long analysis of this movie which was a big hit at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Download. Read. Discuss. Reading scripts. Absolutely critical to learn the craft of screenwriting. The focus of this bi-weekly series is a deep structural and thematic analysis of each script we read. Our daily schedule:
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Writing Prompts#I Want A Divorce
blcklst.com

60 Second Screenwriter: Should I make a short film?

A video series addressing key screenwriting concerns in one minute. Some time ago, I proposed an idea to my DePaul University School of Cinematic Arts colleagues: What if we produced a lively, informative series of videos called 60 Second Screenwriter? The concept was simple: Aggregate questions relevant to anyone interested in the craft of screenwriting, then use DePaul students and faculty to produce the series?
ENTERTAINMENT
blcklst.com

Screenwriting 101: Amy Berg

“For me, there’s no set formula, but you always want your characters to lead the plot, rather than plot leading your characters. The way to generate story ideas organically is to think about what challenges to put in front of your characters to get them to make choices that reveal something about them.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Go Into The Story Interview: Byron Hamel

My interview with the 2021 Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting winner. Byron Hamel wrote the original screenplay “Shade of the Grapefruit Tree” which won a 2021 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting. Recently, I had the opportunity to chat with Byron about his creative background, his award-winning script, the craft of screenwriting, and what winning the Nicholl Award has meant to him.
MOVIES
Independent Tribune

What I'm Writing

Book title: "Barker Ten Mile: Stories from the Edge" What it’s about: The 14 short stories in "Barker Ten Mile" string together the boyhood adventures of a certain Christopher Musselwhite -- stories he swears are true, and not the least bit stretched. Perhaps we can give him the benefit of the doubt as he sagely never casts himself the hero.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Electric Horseman” (1979)

Screenplay by Robert Garland, screen story by Paul Gaer and Robert Garland, based on a story by Shelly Burton. I’d forgotten that Willie Nelson has a role in the movie. You may read the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story...
MOVIES
Frederick News-Post

Writing Group

For adults. Writers of all levels and genres are invited to join this weekly writing group. It is a flexible, drop-in, stay as long as you like environment. Write, brainstorm, critique and share your knowledge. Masks required. The primary goal is to dedicate quiet time away from the daily chaos...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Roseanne' Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven't been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn't easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the "Material Girl."
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg. Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said...
MOVIES
Variety

Bradley Cooper Confirms ‘A Star Is Born’ Directorial Follow-Up ‘Maestro’ Starts Filming in May

Bradley Cooper confirmed during a conversation with Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, that “Maestro” will finally start filming this May. Netflix’s “Maestro” marks Cooper’s first directorial effort since the blockbuster success of his feature debut, “A Star Is Born.” Cooper also stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan on board to play Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. “I wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid,” Cooper told Ali about the new film. “I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy