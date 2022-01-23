ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Remains found in 1986 identified as woman missing 45 years, California DA says

By Don Sweeney
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA road crew doing survey work discovered an unidentified woman’s remains down an embankment on Highway 74 near Lake Elsinore in 1986, California authorities said. Thirty-six years later, investigators know her...

www.bradenton.com

yourcentralvalley.com

Missing Merced woman found

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing woman. Police are looking for help finding Isabel Andrade, 23. Andrade reportedly left her home and attempted to walk to a family member’s home. She was reported missing shortly thereafter. Andrade...
MERCED, CA
fox35orlando.com

Missing Osceola woman found safe, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Brenda Bates was found safe. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a missing woman. Deputies say Brenda Bates, 68, last left her home, located on Quarry Rock Circle in Kissimmee, on Friday morning. They say...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
State
California State
41nbc.com

Human remains found in connection to missing 4-year-old, mother charged

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Dooly County mother is being charged with murder in connection to the death of her missing 4 year-old son, Jayceon Mathis, who was reported missing by family. The Vienna Police Chief held a news conference Thursday morning, saying they received a tip that Keara...
VIENNA, GA
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and daughter who disappeared from family home five years ago found in North Carolina trailer raid

A mother and daughter who had been reported missing for five years were found on Tuesday following a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, and the US Marshal Service. Amber Weber and her daughter, Miracle Smith, were first reported missing back in January 2017, although they hadn't officially been spotted since 4 December 2016. At the time, Miracle was just one-year-old, raising obvious concerns over the welfare of both mother and daughter. However, as Fox first reported, the pair were located on Tuesday in a trailer on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel. Local police indicate that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader’s wife reveals photos of elaborate tunnel ‘escape’ network in backyard

The estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Tasha Adams, has shared images of Mr Rhodes’ “training hole” for his planned “elaborate” network of escape tunnels he allegedly was working to construct in his backyard. A federal judge cited testimony from Ms Adams concerning the tunnels on Wednesday in a court order in which Mr Rhodes was denied bond. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, as well as other crimes, in connection to his activities surrounding the insurrection on 6 January last year.“Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Unidentified Animal That Could Be Coyote Or Dog Escapes From Shelter

The mysterious unidentified animal that experts believe could be a coyote or dog escaped from the wild life rescue and rehabilitation facility where it was being this week. Wildlife Works Inc. confirmed the animal left its cage destroyed and trashed the hospital area of the facility before escaping in a post shared on its Facebook account Thursday (January 27).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS LA

Mexican National Sentenced For Rushing Cockpit Of Plane Taxiing At LAX, Assaulting Flight Attendant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Mexican national was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for trying to reach the cockpit of a plane taxiing at LAX and assaulting the flight attendant who tried to stop him. Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, was also ordered to pay $20,132 in restitution. He had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a count of interference with flight crew members and flight attendant. According to federal prosecutors, Dominguez was a passenger on United Airlines flight 5365, which was being operated by SkyWest Airlines, that was taking off from Los Angeles and was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Michael Jonason Charged With Assaulting 5-Week-Old Son

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man from Brooklyn Park has been charged with assaulting his 5-week-old son earlier this month. According to charges filed in Hennepin County, Michael Alexander Jonason is accused of causing his son injuries that left an oblique fracture to his left humorous bone. The child’s mother was asked by investigators about the history of domestic assault incidents involving her and Jonason, and she told investigators that he sometimes “gets angry,” according to the complaint. She said that she’s only left their child under his care a few times, but she said that on Jan. 14, he called her saying that something was wrong with the child. The charges say that Jonason was “unable” to explain to the child’s mother how he was injured. He has also not been able to explain to investigators how the bone was fractured, other than to say that it happened at about 9 p.m. that evening, though he did not call the boy’s mother until 11 p.m. Investigators say he’s told multiple different stories as to how his son was injured. He has been taken into custody and is charged with third-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot In ER Waiting Area At Jacobi Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man seeking medical treatment on Tuesday afternoon was shot inside of Jacobi Medical Center. The NYPD is still searching for the gunman, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. Police believe it was a targeted attack, adding the victim underwent surgery and is expected to recover. “I’m visiting my mother, saying goodbyes, and I hear ‘active shooter,'” hospital visitor David Rivera said. “I didn’t see anything. I just heard and ran, heard and ran, heard and ran,” patient Christopher Betances added. What Betances heard were gunshots in the waiting area of Jacobi Medical Center’s emergency room around 12:30 p.m. “I heard the first one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS

