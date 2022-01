The latest crash in the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be remembered as the moment that crypto-mania fever broke, according to several market followers. The price of Bitcoin fell as low as $33,000 Monday, wiping more than half the value from its peak around $69,000 in November 2021. The overall value of cryptocurrencies is down to $1.52 trillion and falling from more than $3 trillion in early November, according to Web site CoinMarketCap.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO