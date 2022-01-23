Rupert Grint Breaks His Almost Year-Long Instagram Hiatus With Rare Photo Of Daughter

Kyle O’Reilly announced his daughter, named Janie Elizabeth Greenwood, was born on Monday. The baby girl was named after his late mom. He issued the following statement:. “January 17, 2022 was the most important and amazing day of my life. Welcome to the world Janie Elizabeth Greenwood. Named after my late Mother who wanted to be a Granny more than anything, I am so proud to be your Dad. Life is so precious and beautiful! You share a birthday with some amazingly influential and positive people including Michelle Obama, Betty White, Muhammad Ali and Jim Carrey plus you were born on MLK day during a full moon. That is some wildly positive energy right there! Can’t wait to watch you grow up. “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.” -Robert Munsch.”

