Detroit, MI

4 MI school districts suing Biden administration

WKHM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple school districts and educational organizations in Michigan are suing the Biden administration over the federal COVID mask and vaccination mandate....

www.wkhm.com

Comments / 2

Guest
4d ago

We are causing harm to our children by these mandates. They have proven not to work and the vaccine also has been proven it doesn’t prevent you from getting covid or spreading it. Neither does the booster shot. Parents need to wake up and demand this mandates stop. Start suing the school boards. They aren’t medical professionals and have no authority to mandate anything

Reply
3
 

