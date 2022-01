With a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, the Colorado Avalanche stretched their home winning streak to 16 games. It’s another win when the Avalanche weren’t at their best, but they did enough to get the job done – which they’ve done a lot recently. Goals from Nazem Kadri in the second period and Mikko Rantanen in the third were enough to lift the Avs to the top of the NHL standings.

