Prince Andrew reportedly wants a trial by jury in his sexual assault case, and senior royals are not on board. Per a legal filing reported on by CNN, Andrew has "formally denied allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre" and has "demanded" a jury trial. Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Prince Charles and Prince William are said to be "leading efforts" to convince Andrew to settle in order to avoid humiliation—especially after his disastrous interview on Newsnight in 2019.

