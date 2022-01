STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — These days have been hard for a lot of people: Making ends meet, looking out for each other, and caring for loved ones. There is a form of therapy involved with these beautiful animals. Their love is never-ending and unwavering. No matter what, their greetings, when you come home, comfort and nurture. They understand us more than we know.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO