New Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Rumors have Terrance Ross on the radar. The Cavs have been linked to a few players as the trade deadline approaches. Some of the names include Pacers G/F Caris LeVert, the Rockets guard Eric Gordon, and Kings guard Buddy Hield. Two of those names, LeVert and Hield could be ok to add depending on what is given up in compensation. A trade seems likely, but one new trade rumor has the Cleveland Cavaliers looking at a player who would be an absolute disaster for them. That player is Terrance Ross.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO