Washington, DC

The Smithsonian looks toward the "Futures"

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new exhibit at the Smithsonian's Arts and Industries...

www.cbsnews.com

sflcn.com

Forging A Path Towards The Future: Part 1 Learning Series

[NEW YORK] – Education Solutions International (ESI), in partnership with the Union of Jamaican Alumn Associations (UJAA) (USA), Inc. and Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA, presents a three-part seminar called “Towards a More Perfect Education”. Join us on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, EST for part 1 of the seminar series moderated by UJAA’s President Ms. Lesleyann Samuel and Program Director at New York Edge, Mr. Lawman Lynch. Registration is free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Smithonian

Women at Work at the Smithsonian and Beyond

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating and disproportionate effect on working women, especially those of color and in the LGBTQ+ community. But even before the pandemic “overtook the globe in early 2020, inequities were holding women back in the workplace.” Yet women have still managed to contribute to America’s most defining moments and will certainly help tackle the biggest challenges we face, whether it’s the ongoing pandemic or the climate crisis. How can we learn from the past to better inform our future? How can we eliminate barriers for women to create a more equitable society for everyone?
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

Best Black Science Fiction Writers in America

For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WTAJ

Picasso heirs launch digital art piece to ride ‘crypto’ wave

GENEVA (AP) — Pablo, meet Crypto. Heirs of Pablo Picasso, the famed 20th-century Spanish artist, are vaulting into 21st-century commerce by selling 1,010 digital art pieces of one of his ceramic works that has never before been seen publicly — riding a fad for “crypto” assets that have taken the art and financial worlds by […]
VISUAL ART
ABQJournal

Editorial: San Felipe scholar to lead Smithsonian into future

Congratulations to San Felipe Pueblo’s Cynthia Chavez Lamar on becoming the newest director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. Chavez Lamar will be the first Native American woman to serve as the museum’s director when she takes over Feb. 14. The path to her...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

New in February at Smithsonian “FUTURES,” the New Frontiers of Love and Dating

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, AIB will bring together relationship experts, storytellers and live musical performers to answer visitors’ burning questions on love and dating in the future with “FUTURES Cypher: The Future of Dating” Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. (virtual and in-person). What would a virtual reality date be like? What if a smartwatch could detect a new partner’s emotions while out to dinner? And what does a post-pandemic love life even look like? Join the Washington Post Date Lab’s Jessica M. Goldstein, breakup coach and host of the podcast “Heal Your Heartbreak” Kendra Allen, National Public Radio’s Tanya Ballard Brown and Washington, D.C.-based musical duo BOOMscat to uncover the recipe for finding love in the future.
WASHINGTON, DC

