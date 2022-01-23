The Smithsonian looks toward the "Futures"

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, AIB will bring together relationship experts, storytellers and live musical performers to answer visitors’ burning questions on love and dating in the future with “FUTURES Cypher: The Future of Dating” Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. (virtual and in-person). What would a virtual reality date be like? What if a smartwatch could detect a new partner’s emotions while out to dinner? And what does a post-pandemic love life even look like? Join the Washington Post Date Lab’s Jessica M. Goldstein, breakup coach and host of the podcast “Heal Your Heartbreak” Kendra Allen, National Public Radio’s Tanya Ballard Brown and Washington, D.C.-based musical duo BOOMscat to uncover the recipe for finding love in the future.
