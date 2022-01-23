ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

I used to be a work-from-home skeptic but I've realised that being in an office full-time is unproductive for staff, says recruitment boss

By Stephen Jones
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWfNh_0dtVGeHa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhzPS_0dtVGeHa00
James Reed, CEO and chairman of the Reed Group.

The Reed Group

  • This recruitment boss keeps bees at his office and used to be skeptical of working from home.
  • However, James Reed said it's easier for recruiters to meet candidates while working remotely.
  • As economies reopen, remote work may re-emerge as a point of tension between employers and staff.

The CEO of the Reed Group has more incentive than most to work in his company's offices: he's a beekeeper and keeps hives on the roof of its London headquarters.

But James Reed, who also acts as chairman of the group, which is one of the UK's largest recruitment firms, admits that the pandemic has changed his views on the need to be in the office full-time.

"I've gone from being a working-from-home skeptic to, in many ways, an advocate because I can see how effective it is for many of my colleagues. And for myself, I found that very efficient," Reed told Insider.

There have been other unexpected benefits of working from home for Reed's recruiters, as they grapple with the busiest labor market he has seen in his nearly 25 years at the helm.

"As recruiters, it's very good because a lot of candidates are very happy to talk to us when they're working from home because they're not sitting next to someone else," Reed said. When it comes to seeing clients one-on-one, you can arrange several in an afternoon virtually, he added.

Reed said that while the office is still important for people to meet in person and for onboarding , it's not necessary for people to go to the same place, or the same desk five or six days a week.

"If anything, that seems antediluvian and unproductive because it takes so much time to get there and often costs them money," Reed said.

Having never hosted a meeting remotely before the pandemic, it's pretty much how he chairs all of his meetings now. And he says it's something he wouldn't have picked up quickly were it not for the pandemic, which has accelerated changes that otherwise would have taken years.

Employers need to navigate the remote-work revolution

It's that mindset change towards favoring more flexible work, alongside the increase in employees and employers' approach to online learning, that Reed sees as one of the lasting impacts of the pandemic.

The number of people looking for remote roles increased 10-fold compared with the pre-pandemic era, according to data released by fellow recruitment site Indeed, per Bloomberg. The number of job adverts offering remote work has also increased.

The surge of the Omicron variant pushed back the debate around the return to office but it's likely to reemerge as point of tension as countries begin to open up again.

On Thursday, embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted government advice to work from home.

Like battles over vaccines, those who have the luxury to do so may threaten to quit if they don't feel listened to .

Recently, warned Larry Fink, BlackRock's influential CEO, warned that the old ways of working are gone , in his latest letter to investors.

While Reed and Fink are adapting to the new reality, many other employers are reluctant to consider that full-time office work may not be truly good for business.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid made millions quit their jobs. Many probably should've stayed put a little longer.

When I read that the Labor Department reported that a record 4.5 million people resigned from their jobs in November, I immediately thought back to my early retirement in 2017 at age 49. Many different factors lead someone to choose to quit a job, but during what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation,” the eagerness to find happiness, purpose, better health and work-life balance seems to be at the top of the list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Police and law enforcement 'back-office' staff dealing with traumatic material need extra support when working from home

Analytical and intelligence professionals in back-office as supportive staff working with traumatic material during the pandemic have reported feeling anxious, sad, lonely and exhausted. Additional support is needed to help them manage working from home or commuting into work, according to new research. A team of psychologists from the University...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Fortune

There’s a secret clue your employee is about to quit

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Companies nationwide have been left scrambling as millions of workers have walked off the job in recent months. But there’s at least one sign that could help managers predict when an employee is looking to jump ship.
ECONOMY
Upworthy

Employee quits after being told the job they accepted wasn’t work-from-home as promised

The pandemic has changed the dynamics of workplaces all over the world and redefined what work means to everyone. While companies may have called on their employees to work remotely due to the pandemic, it looks like the trend could continue long after the pandemic is over. Many workers who have worked remotely prefer to continue in the same manner as it enables them to devise their own schedules and be more flexible with their work settings. It's even a prerequisite for many people applying for new jobs. One such person had joined a company on the assumption that they would be working remotely, only to be later told that it wasn't an option. Having been tricked into accepting the job, they quit the job with no hesitation.
JOBS
CNBC

Work-from-anywhere jobs are hard to come by. These companies have them

Sarah Smith and Kevin Long have taken remote work to a new level. Their office is a camper van. The location varies. The married couple, co-founders of camping app The Dyrt, ditched their Portland, Oregon, office and went fully remote when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. In July 2021, they decided to travel around the U.S. for several months, working wherever they landed.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeptic#The Reed Group
CNBC

This company just decided to give employees a 4-day workweek permanently

A four-day workweek is now a permanent perk for employees of tech unicorn Bolt. The San Francisco-based e-commerce developer piloted the program last fall, and the results were overwhelmingly positive, said founder and CEO Ryan Breslow. "I couldn't imagine running a company any other way," he said. Productivity has increased,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
protocol.com

Amazon stopped paying warehouse 'ambassadors'​ to gush about work in tweets

Amazon has stopped paying warehouse workers to sing the company's praises on social media, according to the Financial Times. The ecommerce giant shuttered its fulfillment center "ambassadors" program at the end of 2021, claiming executions didn't think the program's reach was good enough, anonymous sources told FT. The program launched in 2018, paying workers in its fulfillment centers to tweet about positive work experiences as a way to fight negative press and repair its reputation. It seemingly started in response to stories tweeted by employees about horrific working conditions and low pay.
BUSINESS
The Independent

“Getting screwed really radicalised me”: The drone worker taking on Amazon’s secretive management system

Patrick McGah, a mechanical engineering PHD who lives in Seattle, had heard the stories about Amazon’s cut throat corporate culture, but wasn’t that worried when he took a job in their drone division in October of 2019. Sure, he’d seen that widely New York Times article a few years before, where former employees described workers regularly weeping at their desks, where managers said they sought to create “purposeful Darwinism” among the ranks. But Mr McGah had already worked with Amazon’s drone team when he was with a software company that business with them, so he thought he knew what...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Fast Company

You can’t stop your ex-employees from badmouthing your company

Early last year, we parted ways with a talented seller as part of a small round of layoffs. I was sorry to see this person go, but very glad that he soon landed in a similar role at one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Europe. A few months later,...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
Daniella Cressman

Being Productive While Working from Home

This pandemic has forced a lot of us to work from home, whether we like it or not. If you are embracing this lifestyle, here are a few strategies that might help you get more done, even if your boss isn't hanging over your shoulder all day long.
Business Insider

19 underrated part-time jobs that pay well and how to get them

Part-time jobs have become a popular to bring in extra cash with a low commitment. Accountants, physician assistants, and programmers are among the highest paid part-time roles. Writing, tutoring, fitness instructing, and graphic designing are also in-demand options.
JOBS
The Independent

Amazon postpones plan to stop customers using Visa cards at last minute

Amazon has postponed its plan to stop customers using Visa credit cards at the last minute.The company had said that it would refuse to accept the cards from 19 January, blaming the “high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions”. The plan caused confusion and difficulties for those customers with the cards, who were set to be locked out of purchasing at Amazon.But it has now said that change will not take place on Wednesday, and that Amazon and Visa are working on a “potential solution” to allow people to keep using their credit cards. It announced the...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

374K+
Followers
24K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy