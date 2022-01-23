Great Live Music, Comedy, And A Car Show In This Week’s FUN10

Tomfoolery On Tremont presents a special event with a show by Sean Patton at The Renwick Mansion at 7 p.m. Monday, January 24. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 @ door. Sean Patton is a comedian based in New York, by way of New Orleans. He began doing stand-up in the Crescent City and has since performed in comedy clubs and festivals across the world, including The Melbourne International Comedy Festival (2011, 2018), The Glasgow Comedy Fest (2016), the Dublin Comedy Fest (2017), and the Edinburgh Fringe (2017, 2019). Other festivals appearances include SXSW (2016, 2017, 2018), The Moontower Comedy Fest (2012, 2013, 2014, 2019), Just for Laughs Chicago (2013), Just for Laughs Toronto (2013), and just for Laughs Montreal (2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2018). He’s performed on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham (2009), Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (2010), Conan (2011, 2013), and Comedy Central’s The Half Hour (2013). More recently, he’s been on @midnight (2014, 2015), The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (2015), This Is Not Happening (2015, 2017, 2018), and This week at the Comedy Cellar (2018, 2019, 2020). As for acting, he’s appeared on IFC’s Maron, Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer and TruTV’s Those Who Can’t.

