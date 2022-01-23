ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Great Live Music, Comedy, And A Car Show In This Week’s FUN10

By Sean Leary
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the...

QuadCities.com

Tuck Everlasting Auditions Slated for February 11 and 12th

We are excited to announce our auditions for Tuck Everlasting!!. Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.
ENTERTAINMENT
QuadCities.com

Shakespeared Returns To Black Box Theatre Feb. 12

The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline kick off their sixth year in operation with improvisational comedy. February 12th will be Shakespeared and Wisenheimer takes the stage on March 19th. “We are so happy to make The Black Box Theatre the home of improvisational comedy and to kick off 2022...
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Tomfoolery On Tremont Presents Sean Patton Monday Night

Tomfoolery On Tremont presents a special event with a show by Sean Patton at The Renwick Mansion at 7 p.m. Monday, January 24. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 @ door. Sean Patton is a comedian based in New York, by way of New Orleans. He began doing stand-up in the Crescent City and has since performed in comedy clubs and festivals across the world, including The Melbourne International Comedy Festival (2011, 2018), The Glasgow Comedy Fest (2016), the Dublin Comedy Fest (2017), and the Edinburgh Fringe (2017, 2019). Other festivals appearances include SXSW (2016, 2017, 2018), The Moontower Comedy Fest (2012, 2013, 2014, 2019), Just for Laughs Chicago (2013), Just for Laughs Toronto (2013), and just for Laughs Montreal (2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2018). He’s performed on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham (2009), Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (2010), Conan (2011, 2013), and Comedy Central’s The Half Hour (2013). More recently, he’s been on @midnight (2014, 2015), The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (2015), This Is Not Happening (2015, 2017, 2018), and This week at the Comedy Cellar (2018, 2019, 2020). As for acting, he’s appeared on IFC’s Maron, Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer and TruTV’s Those Who Can’t.
TV & VIDEOS
QuadCities.com

Aaron Watson Brings Country Back March 5th

For the past 20 years, Watson has achieved success on his own terms, hand-building a lauded career through songwriting, relentless touring and more than a dozen self released albums. His independent Texas spirit and strong work ethic are emblematic of the western lifestyle; virtues which have taken him from humble honky-tonks of Texas to multiple sold-out tours around the world.
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Moline’s Black Box Theatre Bringing Back Improv Comedy

The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline kick off their sixth year in operation with improvisational comedy. The BBT hosts Shakespeared on February 12th and Wisenheimer takes the stage on March 19th. “We are so happy to make The Black Box Theatre the home of improvisational comedy and to kick...
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Returns With ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

For the final production of the venue’s sensational 44th season, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse will proudly stage the area debut of one of the funniest slapstick comedies of modern times: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. Running at the Rock Island dinner theatre through March 12, this Tony Award-winning riot was described by the New York Times as “a knockabout farce” and is being brought to life by a spectacular team of professional talents.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Get Fit Every Sunday On The Skybridge

Free fitness every Sunday at 9am. Beat those winter blues, keep those cold muscles active and share a smile or a high 5 with some great people! There is about 50 mins tonwalk, jog run, climb stairs, shake your hips with Zumba and so much more! Positive quotes are hung throughout the course that you go at your own pace at. At the end we draw for prizes thanks to local businesses donating ever week! Wear layers it gets warm inside, water available, and a great playlist!
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

SUYP Has the Last Laugh February 5!

A celebration of SUYP’s 7 year history in one final, amazing, hilarious event!. After 7 years of bringing nerdy and dirty hilarity to the Quad Cities and beyond, the SUYP Comedy Troupe is closing the curtain once and for all with an event for the ages!. Come and celebrate...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Searching for the Snow Leopard Presented by the Davenport Public Library

The snow leopard is an elusive predator, living at altitudes of up to 18,000 feet in one of the world’s harshest environments. Join us Saturday, January 22nd at 2:00 pm and hear from The Snow Leopard Conservancy as they share stories and images from photographers and conservationists who have traveled to the high mountains of Asia. Their personal experiences are interwoven with knowledge gained through painstaking observation and reflections on what it will take to save this iconic species.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Get Your Quilting On At Davenport Public Library

Do you love sewing and your Library? Then you have the perfect combination for adding to our community quilt project! Love your Library, but don’t sew at all? You’re still perfect for adding to our quilt! Using books, reading, or community as the theme, create your own one-of-a-kind 10″ quilt block to donate to our project. The finished quilt will be displayed at one of our Library locations throughout the spring. Register to pick up a 10″ square to design, or bring your finished block to the service desk at any Library location between January 3rd, 2022 and January 28th, 2022.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

‘Medea,’ MLK, Icetravaganza, Trivia, And More In This Week’s FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

A Shot and A Giggle Walk Into A Bar…

The most popular improv comedy show in Speakeasy history is back on January 22!. Shots ‘n’ Giggles mixes adult beverages and improv comedy into one wild and crazy spectacle! What can possible go wrong with that combination?. The talented improv performers are drinking along with the audience during...
TV & VIDEOS
QuadCities.com

A Little Slice Of Heaven In The Latest Video You Deserve

And so, every Monday, we give you a music video. A fun, funny music video. Something that’ll make you smile, make you laugh, make you reminisce, and make you realize that back in the day, music video creators were probably either insane or heavily intoxicated. But were also incredibly...
MUSIC
QuadCities.com

Get Ready for The Pandemonium at Circa ‘21!

THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG makes it’s area debut and hits the Circa ‘21 stage January 19!. Welcome to opening night of community theatre troupe, Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s newest production of an Agatha Christie-like 1920s murder mystery, “The Murder at Haversham Manor” — where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous! The set, the props, the lighting and the sound thwart the performers at every turn. Eventually, a few of these semi-amateur thespians, demoralized by disaster, go rogue. It’s a stage manager’s worst nightmare — and an audience’s cue for laughter. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain!
THEATER & DANCE
QuadCities.com

Get Your Karaoke On This Weekend At The Speakeasy In Rock Island

Check out the newest location in the Quad Cities for Karaoke — The Speakeasy, 1828 3rd Ave., in Rock Island!. What makes us different than other Karaoke events in town? The biggest difference is we have an actual stage you will be performing on! We also have professional stage lighting and sound so you will sound and look great when singing your favorite songs!
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

