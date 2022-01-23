Global Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Size, Share, Trends, CAGR, Consumption, Financial Summary | Hyosung, Toyobo, Toray

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Hard Seltzer Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global hard seltzer market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2022-2027. Hard seltzer represents a carbonated or sparkling beverage with almost 5% alcohol by volume. It is made from malted rice or brewed cane sugar, with soda water and flavorings. Hard seltzer tastes similar to beer and is often available in varied fruit flavors, such as lemon, watermelon, strawberry, tangerine, etc. Furthermore, it is gluten-free and has low calorie, sugar, and carbohydrate content. As a result, hard seltzer is considered a healthy alternative to regular alcoholic drinks, including beer, rum, whisky, etc.

