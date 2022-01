Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting the stage for Kawaki's biggest win in the anime yet with the preview for the next episode of the series! As the anime makes its way through a string of original anime stories while the manga continues to clear the roadmap for the next major fight against the Otsutsuki, fans have seen some major shake ups to the young ninja. There have been some big promotions, new updates to the team line ups, and more. One fighter who has been going through a number of changes as well has been Kawaki as he was trying to become an official shinobi.

