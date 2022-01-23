ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

2 facing drug-related charges in Saluda County

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office made a large drug bust on Friday, January 21.

Authorities say deputies responded to a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was a U-Haul truck that was seen parked at Mt. Hebron Church on Highway 391.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop. Raymond Watkins and Shelby Rogers were arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a schedule 3 narcotic, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.

Ga Sheriff’s review finds no foul play in teen’s gym mat death

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff who last year reopened an investigation into the 2013 death of a teenager found inside a rolled-up gym mat at school concluded there was no evidence of foul play after reviewing voluminous evidence collected by federal investigators. Classmates at Lowndes High School in Valdosta found 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson’s […]
VALDOSTA, GA
WJBF

Complaint filed against Waynesboro Police Department

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A complaint has been filed against two police officers with the Waynesboro Police Department. According to a press release, it was made in reference to the handling of a call with a child present. NewsChannel 6 is following this story and we’re awaiting more details. This is a developing story.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF

WJBF

