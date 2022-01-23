2 facing drug-related charges in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office made a large drug bust on Friday, January 21.

Authorities say deputies responded to a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was a U-Haul truck that was seen parked at Mt. Hebron Church on Highway 391.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop. Raymond Watkins and Shelby Rogers were arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a schedule 3 narcotic, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

