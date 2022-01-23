ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, NY

Hobart Lacrosse Will Be Allowed to Give Athletic Scholarships

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

Hobart lacrosse will be allowed to give athletic scholarships again. The announcement comes from the college after a vote changed...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ohio State Football foe could get number one transfer QB

The transfer portal has been good for the Ohio State football program. It has been useful for other teams around the country too, including in the Big Ten. It looks like the Buckeyes might have some tougher competition next year because of one particular player in the transfer portal. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Things Get Heated In College Basketball Handshake Line

A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan News

Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hobart, NY
Sports
City
Hobart, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Athletic Scholarships#College Football#Hobart Lacrosse#Division 1#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A reminder: Student-athletes involved in agriculture can apply for KDA-KHSAA scholarship — by Jan. 31

Kentucky student-athletes who are involved in agriculture are invited to apply for one of six scholarships and recognition as a 2022 Kentucky Ag Athlete of the Year, a partnership of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. To qualify, student-athletes must be Kentucky farmers or...
LEXINGTON, KY
mybuckhannon.com

WVWC releases 2022 lacrosse schedule

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Wesleyan lacrosse team and head coach Hannah Lively recently released its 2022 schedule. The Lady Bobcats are scheduled to play seven games at Ross Field. The Lady Bobcats begin the season in Wilmington, Del. on Feb. 19 for a game versus the Wildcats...
BUCKHANNON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WNDU

Wednesday’s Child: Oliver’s athletic scholarship goals

(WNDU) - Look in the bleachers at any high school game and you’ll see proud parents cheering for their kid. Oliver is an Indiana foster kid who is a gifted athlete. Grant Me Hope sent us his story as he searches for adoptive parents who will help him reach his goals to be a college athlete.
VIDEO GAMES
uscho.com

This Week in Atlantic Hockey: With RIT soon to be able to offer athletic scholarships, Wilson says ‘it was common sense’ for resolution to pass

Rochester Institute of Technology coach Wayne Wilson got some good news on Saturday, when the NCAA Division III membership passed a resolution to allow multi-divisional institutions, including RIT and Union, to offer scholarships for their men’s and women’s hockey programs. The schools had been competing in Division I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Newberry Observer

Strickland named to Palmetto Champions All-Star Team

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Football Coaches Association honored 25 players and 10 coaches for their annual 2021 Palmetto Champions All-Star Football Team. Due to ongoing issues with COVID-19, the annual banquet was canceled again this year. From Newberry High School, Head Coach Phil Strickland was named one...
NEWBERRY, SC
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy